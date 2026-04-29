April 29, 2026 2:02 PM हिंदी

Massive blaze engulfs 8 flats in multi-storey building in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram

Massive blaze engulfs 8 flats in multi-storey building in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram

Ghaziabad, April 29 (IANS) A major fire broke out in a flat inside a private residential society in the Indirapuram area of Ghaziabad, gutting at least eight flats and triggering panic among residents, officials said.

According to initial reports, the blaze erupted suddenly in a flat within the Gaur Green Avenue society, rapidly spreading to adjoining units and causing significant damage. The full extent of the losses is still being assessed by authorities.

As soon as information about the incident was received, multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations were launched on a war footing.

Fire department personnel remain deployed at the site and are continuing efforts to douse the flames while carrying out relief and rescue operations.

The exact cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

There have been no reports of fatalities so far, though residents were forced to evacuate their homes in haste as the fire spread quickly through sections of the residential complex.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar, speaking to reporters, said, "At around 8:30 a.m., we received the information about the fire and at least eight flats have been gutted. The rescue officials have informed me that there have been no casualties. I have also talked to the local RWA in charge here. Immediately after receiving the information, 17 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene."

He further added, "A team will be formed to investigate the cause of the fire. I have been told that some work related to wood was going on in one of the flats, hence, we are getting that checked. We have also issued an advisory for the neighbouring private societies, and we will also conduct checks for it."

The District Magistrate also stated that two elderly residents were shifted to nearby hospitals after they experienced breathing difficulties due to the smoke.

Officials from the police and fire departments are currently examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, and a detailed investigation is underway.

--IANS

sd/

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh figures in list of top 10 countries facing acute food crisis: Report

Bangladesh figures in list of top 10 countries facing acute food crisis: Report

Trade deal with US to hit poor Bangladesh farmers: Expert

Trade deal with US to hit poor Bangladesh farmers: Expert

India, Armenia discuss issues related to defence cooperation

India, Armenia discuss issues related to defence cooperation

CDS General Chauhan's visit to UK marks 'landmark moment' in defence partnership: British High Commission

CDS General Chauhan's visit to UK marks landmark moment in defence partnership: British High Commission

Used nail to fix a broken stick: U18 hockey striker opens up on journey from Seoni to national stage

Used nail to fix a broken stick: U18 hockey striker opens up on journey from Seoni to national stage

PM Modi’s 'hub-and-spoke' aviation model hailed by Air India CEO; Varanasi routes planned

Govt's 'hub-and-spoke' model transformative step for Indian aviation: Air India CEO

Shefali Shah grooves to her iconic song ‘Sapne Mein Milti Hai’, celebrates dance with candid video

Shefali Shah grooves to her iconic song ‘Sapne Mein Milti Hai’, celebrates dance with candid video

Ankita Lokhande shares throwback featuring late SSR, says she misses her ‘baby Scotch’

Ankita Lokhande shares throwback featuring late SSR, says she misses her ‘baby Scotch’

'He'sexceptionally skilful to bring the game to us': Sangakkara lauds Dubey after RR’s win over PBKS

'He'sexceptionally skilful to bring the game to us': Sangakkara lauds Dubey after RR’s win over PBKS

Transactional risk insurance demand rises in India amid surge in large M&A deals

Transactional risk insurance demand rises in India amid surge in large M&A deals