Masaba Gupta trying to strike a balance between her love for food & her desire to lose weight

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Just like many of us, designer Masaba Gupta is also torn between her love for food and her desire to lose weight after pregnancy.

In her latest social media post on Sunday, Masaba shared that she is trying to balance her craving for a crispy puri with aamras and her wish to get rid of those last 4 kgs postpartum.

"Somewhere between attempting to lose the last 4 kgs postpartum and smashing a crispy puri with aamras. Everything in life is balance (sic)" read the caption of her post.

The designer uploaded a mirror selfie on Instagram, flaunting her physique in a black outfit.

Masaba's post also included a glimpse of some of her other beloved food such as dosa, burger, omelet, and ofcourse, chocolate.

For the unaware, Masaba tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Mishra back in January 2023, and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl in 2024.

She keeps on sharing glimpses from her maternal journey on social media.

Earlier this month, Masaba flaunted her bikini body in a beachside bodycon ensemble.

She was further seen showing her mother and veteran actress Neena Gupta’s ancient waist chain, wearing it over her beach outfit.

The photo had Masaba, striking a bold pose on a serene beach in the Maldives.

The designer was on a family vacation with her husband Satyadeep Mishra, and their little baby girl Matara.

Before this, Masaba treated the netizens with a series of sun-soaked snaps with her little one and captioned the post, “A little sweet escape cos we’re island girls at heart,” along with a crab and red heart emoticon.

Satyadeep also posted a couple of snippets from the vacation.

“When holidays become all about making sure that your toddler's sleeping, waking and feeding routine doesn't get disturbed….. And your happiness as parents is so completely linked to your child having a fantastic time! On a brief getaway with my girls," he wrote.

--IANS

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