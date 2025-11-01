Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors report resilient domestic sales in Oct over GST cuts

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) As GST reforms boosted festive demand in the country, Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Saturday said it sold a total of 220,894 units in October, which is its highest-ever monthly sales volume.

Domestic sales reached an all-time high of 180,675 units. The sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) were at 8,915 units and exports were at 31,304 units, according to the company.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd’s sales in the domestic and international market for October stood at 61,295 units, up 26.5 per cent compared to 48,423 units during the same month a year ago, said the company in a statement.

SUVs led the charge as more than 47,000 units were sold last month, achieving the highest-ever 77 per cent share in monthly sales. The automaker registered all-time high EV wholesales at 9,286 units, surging over 73 per cent (year-on-year), as robust retail demand drove record-breaking monthly registrations.

The momentum was further strengthened by strong demand for the Nexon, which posted an exceptional 50 per cent YoY growth on the back of its popular multi-powertrain options. Meanwhile, the Harrier and Safari together achieved a new record with 7,000 units sold.

The Tata Group's firm also witnessed record festive performance, with over one lakh vehicles delivered between Navratri and Diwali, marking a robust 33 per cent on-year growth.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) achieved total monthly sales of 69,894 units in October 2025, including monthly domestic sales of 53,792 units and exports of 16,102 units.

Hyundai Motors registered over 4 per cent month-on-month rise in monthly domestic sales at 53,792 units, compared to 51,547 units in September. However, its exports fell 14 per cent (month-on-month) to 16,102 units, from 18,800 units in the previous month.

In the month under review, Hyundai CRETA and VENUE achieved their second-highest-ever combined monthly sales of 30,119 units, informed the automaker.

--IANS

aps/na