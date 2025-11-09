November 09, 2025 12:35 PM हिंदी

Market Outlook: Domestic indices to remain in consolidating phase amid Q2 results, inflation data

Market Outlook: Indian stock market likely to remain in consolidating phase next week

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) The domestic stock market is expected to remain sideways to a consolidating phase as the equity indices show mild selling pressure at a higher level in the weekly chart.

The coming week will be significant, with multiple important macroeconomic data. On the domestic front, the focus will be on India’s CPI and WPI inflation figures, which are expected to shed light on the inflation trend and future policy direction.

This week, the Nifty index closed the week at 25,492.30, marking a 0.89 per cent decline from the previous week’s close. The decline took place due to ongoing selling by the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) despite indications of a strengthening domestic economy.

Fading expectations of a Fed rate cut also contributed to cautious investor sentiment amid mixed global cues, and sectoral weakness in IT and metals led to the decline

According to analysts, a bearish-bodied candle with a lower wick and a small upper wick was formed this week, indicating selling pressure at higher levels.

"The price action reflects a sideways to consolidation phase, as the Nifty index failed to hold its higher levels and ended the week below the 25,500 mark," analysts said.

This setup suggests the possibility of continued consolidation or sideways movement in the near term, said Hardik Matalia of Choice Broking.

The India VIX rose by 3.33 per cent during the week to close at 12.5575, indicating a slight uptick in market volatility.

"In the derivatives segment, the maximum Call open interest (OI) is concentrated at the 25,600–25,700 strike levels, suggesting strong resistance at higher zones. On the downside, the maximum Put OI is seen at the 25,400–25,300 strike levels, highlighting key support areas," the analyst noted.

Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty index closed the week at 57,876.80, up 0.17 per cent from the previous week’s close.

On the weekly chart, the index shows signs of indecision, reflecting a tussle between buyers and sellers.

"The index ended the week above the 57,800 mark, indicating stability but a lack of clear direction. Overall, the setup suggests a sideways to consolidation phase until a decisive breakout occurs on either side," the analyst highlighted.

--IANS

aps/na

LATEST NEWS

Kareena Kapoor drops rare family moments with parents Randhir and Babita to mark Nitasha Nanda’s birthday

Kareena Kapoor drops rare family moments with parents Randhir and Babita to mark Nitasha Nanda’s birthday

WBBL: Wasn't sure if I would be allowed to cross the border: Jemimah's cheeky take on flying to Australia after WC win

WBBL: Wasn't sure if I would be allowed to cross the border: Jemimah's cheeky take on flying to Australia after WC win

Market Outlook: Indian stock market likely to remain in consolidating phase next week

Market Outlook: Domestic indices to remain in consolidating phase amid Q2 results, inflation data

Malaika Arora says 'Happy birthday my baby boy' as son Arhaan Khan turns a year older

Malaika Arora says 'Happy birthday my baby boy' as son Arhaan Khan turns a year older

Shweta Kawatra is in awe of the way husband Manav Gohil makes fatherhood look effortless

Shweta Kawatra is in awe of the way husband Manav Gohil makes fatherhood look effortless

Owaisi censures Tejashwi Yadav for 'thinking' people with beards, topis are extremists (IANS interview)

Owaisi censures Tejashwi Yadav for 'thinking' people with beards, topis are extremists (IANS interview)

MLS: Messi's brace helps Miami to enter Eastern Conference SF with 4-0 win over Nashville

MLS: Messi's brace helps Miami to enter Eastern Conference SF with 4-0 win over Nashville

Claudia Ciesla opens up on sharing the Filmfare stage with her first co-star Akshay Kumar

Claudia Ciesla opens up on sharing the Filmfare stage with her first co-star Akshay Kumar

Madhuri Dixit enjoys 'silence & a moment just to be' during her latest vacay amidst nature

Madhuri Dixit enjoys 'silence & a moment just to be' during her latest vacay amidst nature

Duffy, Sodhi shine as NZ beat WI in thrilling 3rd T20I to take 2-1 series lead

Duffy, Sodhi shine as NZ beat WI in thrilling 3rd T20I, take 2-1 series lead