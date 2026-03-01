Iran targeting civilians in ballistic attacks, says Israeli spokesperson, calls it ‘war crime’

Tel Aviv, March 1 (IANS) Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Oren Marmorstein, on Sunday, accused the Iranian regime of deliberately targeting civilians with ballistic missiles, describing the attacks as "war crimes" and asserting that Israel's military actions are aimed solely at military targets.

Speaking to IANS, from a residential neighbourhood in Tel Aviv that was struck by a missile, Marmorstein said the site bore clear evidence of what he termed "ballistic terror" carried out by Iran.

"What you see behind me is the result of the Iranian regime's ballistic terror. As you can see, the ballistic missile was aimed at a civilian neighbourhood. We had children here, elderly people. They are targeting civilians," the Spokesperson added.

Contrasting Israel's military operations with Iran's alleged actions, Marmorstein said, "This is the complete opposite of what Israel is doing. We are aiming at military targets, but the Iranian regime is targeting our civilians -- our children, our women, our elderly."

He also alleged that the Iranian regime's missile attacks were not limited to Israel but extended across the region.

"This is not only happening here in Israel. The Iranian regime is attacking the entire region. Eight countries in the region were attacked by ballistic missiles of Iran -- not only Israel, but Arab countries are being targeted by Iranian missiles," he claimed.

He emphasised that Israel's conflict was not with the Iranian people but with the ruling establishment in Tehran.

"We don't have any fight, any quarrel with the Iranian people. The only objective is the Iranian regime. Murders, attacks -- this is what it's all about," Marmorstein said.

Calling the attack a "war crime", the Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that civilians, including foreign nationals, had been affected.

"This is a war crime. Targeting civilians, targeting elderly women, killing, murdering a caregiver from the Philippines. The Iranian regime is targeting not only us in Israel, they are targeting the entire region. This must be stopped, and it is what we are trying to do," he added.

Referring to the specific building where he was speaking, the Spokesperson said one Filipina woman was killed and dozens were injured in the strike.

"In this building, one Philippine woman was murdered and dozens were injured. Unfortunately, this is not the only case. All of you were rushed into shelter. You didn't see it on your video cameras, but you know that you were targeted by an Iranian regime attack. So this must stop," he added.

--IANS

sn/khz