Mark Mobius was always bullish on India’s economy with young population, robust consumer growth

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Ace investor Dr Mark Mobius, who died at the age of 89, was always bullish on India and its economy, stressing that the country will stay on the path to becoming the third-largest economy in the near future.

According to the billionaire investor who ran the Mobius EM Opportunities Fund for emerging markets (EMs), India has the potential to become the third-largest economy soon if it remains on the current path of resilience and policy continuity.

In a latest interaction with IANS in February this year, he said that with a young population and rapid urbanisation, India is creating a huge pool of consumers apart from increasing exports.

Mobius pointed to the country’s strong growth momentum compared to other major emerging economies, adding that the India-US trade deal will further expand and deepen trade between two of the largest economies of the world.

"Young population, rapid urbanisation, high consumer growth and robust exports will allow India to maintain high levels of growth," Mobius had told IANS.

According to Mobius, he was not surprised at India’s continuous elevation in the table of the world’s largest economies. "I am not surprised that India is moving up in the world’s top economies ranking. The 140-crore population, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is now eager to reclaim its deserved place on the global map," the global investor had said.

The kind of GDP growth India is witnessing will help it on the road to becoming the third-largest economy in the world soon, he added.

"The country is witnessing 6-7 per cent growth despite global uncertainties, which shows the resilience in its economy. It will help India continue to move up the ladder," Mobius added.

He also said that India’s recent trade engagement with the European Union played a key role in pushing the United States to speed up its own deal with India.

When asked whether Prime Minister Modi managed to secure a favourable deal from the US due to his cordial relationship with US President Donald Trump, Mobius said the agreement was worked out by teams of negotiators on both sides.

“However, that friendly relations between the two leaders certainly helped smooth the process,” he had told IANS.

Mobius said that India has the potential to become even the second-largest economy in the world.

Often called at the “Indiana Jones of emerging markets”, his investment philosophy emphasised on-the-ground research.

“Dr. Mark Mobius, renowned investor and pioneer in emerging markets investing, passed away on April 15, 2026 at the age of 89. Dr. Mobius was widely regarded as one of the early investors in emerging markets, known for traveling extensively and developing first-hand insights in markets often overlooked by global investors,” according to an official statement issued by his firm.

“John Ninia, Partner at Mobius Investments, and Eric Nguyen, Partner at Mobius Investments, will assume leadership responsibilities. The firm will continue to operate without changes to its investment approach or day-to-day operations,” the statement read.

—IANS

na/