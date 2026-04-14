Maria Riabhoshapka says celebrating Easter felt like light in an uncertain world!

Chennai, April 14 (IANS) Ukrainian actress Maria Riabhoshapka, who plays the female lead opposite actor Manchu Manoj in director Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti's eagerly awaited Telugu period action drama 'David Reddy', has now penned a post on how, for her, the joyous festival of Easter felt like light at a time when the world felt uncertain.

Taking to her Instagram page to share her thoughts on celebrating the festival in London, she wrote, "I have never celebrated Easter away from home and my family.

Growing up it was my favourite time of year. You wake up in the morning, the sky is clear if you’re lucky and the house smells like something warm."

She went on to say, "After church, you meet your relatives and close friends, surrounded by this feeling of acceptance and love."

She concluded the post, saying, "Lately, the world has felt more uncertain, but this day felt like light to me."

For the unaware, Maria Riabhoshapka plays a character called Clara Whitmore in Manchu Manoj-starrer 'David Reddy'.

It may be recalled that director Hanuma Reddy, while welcoming Maria Riabhoshapka on board the film, had shared her poster in the film on his Instagram page and said, "Her love isn’t soft… it’s ruthless. Welcome to the Brutal Era."

Actor Manchu Manoj, who plays the lead in the film, too had accorded a warm welcome to Maria Riabhoshapka. Taking to his Instagram page to pen a welcome post, he had said, "The intense world of #DavidReddy welcomes its leading lady - Maria Riabhoshapka on board as Clara Whitmore. Her love is War. Excited to see her bring this character to life with grace, depth, and fire. A grand Pan Indian historical action drama where valor meets destiny, and every character carries the weight of epic storytelling. @maria_riaboshapka #DavidReddy #MariaRyaboshapka."

It may be recalled that Manchu Manoj had announced the title of this film as 'David Reddy' in August last year on the occasion of completing 21 years in the film industry. The actor had disclosed that this film would be a historical action drama.

--IANS

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