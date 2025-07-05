Manushi Chhillar speaks on beauty treatment of actresses amid Shefali Jariwala's anti-aging pills debate

July 05, 2025 3:13 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) There is big debate going on now days about the vivid cosmetic treatments taken by the actress to achieve that perfect look and their repercussions after the sudden demise of actress Shefali Jariwala. Actress Manushi Chhillar, who will next be seen in "Maalik" opposite Rajkummar Rao has now shared her take on the matter.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Manushi revealed that contrary to popular opinion, getting cosmetic treatment is not a new phenomenon, it is just that we have access to better technology now.

Speaking to IANS, Manushi said, "I come from a medical background and that's a very big misconception that it is a recent phenomenon, that is not the case. Maybe today we have more advanced technology but all of this has been around for centuries.

According to her, getting such procedures done should be a personal choice and not something that can be forced.

"If you talk about cosmetology, it's a very personal choice. It's not a requirement of a particular profession but if it makes you feel good, you should go ahead and do it - it's your personal choice- no one is allowed to give you an opinion on that and if you don't want to do it then no one should be forcing you to do it," the former Miss World added.

Post Shefali Jariwala's demise, a debate has erupted over cosmetic treatment undergone by actresses.

Coming back to "Maalik", aside from Manushi and Rajkummar, the project will also feature Prosenjit Chatterjee, Medha Shankr, Huma Qureshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Swanand Kirkire in significant roles, along with others.

This will be Manushi's primary on-screen pairing with Rajkummar.

Rajkummar underwent intense gun training for his role as a gangster in "Maalik". He learned various techniques of using the gun like a true professional.

Shedding further light on this, producer Jay Shewakramani shared, “It took some time and hardcore training for Raj to master the AK 47. During rehearsals, there were a few times when he faced some shoulder jerks while practicing the gun. But he didn't give up and kept at it till we completed the shot. I absolutely admire Raj's commitment to his craft."

Backed by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner, in association with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, "Maalik" is set for a theatrical release on July 11 this year.

