Oppn ruckus continues in LS; Speaker says ask questions with the same intensity

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Monday following intense sloganeering and protests by Opposition members demanding a discussion on the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The disruption began moments after Speaker Om Birla initiated proceedings for Question Hour, marking the first sitting after a holiday recess.

As the House assembled at 11 a.m., Speaker Birla began by calling out the names of members scheduled to ask questions. However, Opposition MPs surged into the Well of the House, raising slogans and displaying placards.

In a firm appeal, Birla urged the protesting members to channel their energy into asking questions that would benefit the public.

“Instead of shouting slogans, ask your questions with the same intensity. That will result in public welfare,” he said.

Speaker Birla also issued a stern warning against any attempt to damage public property, reminding members that similar actions in state Assemblies had led to disciplinary consequences.

“The public of this country is watching you,” he cautioned, before adjourning the House till noon.

Despite the commotion, several questions were briefly taken up before the adjournment.

DMK's Arun Nehru sought details on sector-wise investments through Sovereign Wealth Funds and global pension funds.

Samajwadi Party's Zia Ur Rehman raised concerns about the rising fiscal deficit and inflation amid global uncertainties.

JD(U)'s Dr Alok Kumar Suman questioned the government’s plans for a nationwide school safety audit.

BJP's Vishnu Datt Sharma asked about pending road construction projects in Madhya Pradesh due to forest clearance delays.

DMK's TR Baalu proposed enhanced tax exemptions for senior citizens aged 70 and above, while TDP's Dr Byreddy Shabari inquired about internship opportunities under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme in Andhra Pradesh.

However, the commotion in the House drowned out both the questions and the responses.

The adjournment reflects ongoing tensions in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding accountability over electoral processes ahead of key state elections.

Speaker Om Birla reiterated his willingness to allow debate post-Question Hour, but emphasised that proceedings must follow democratic norms and decorum.

--IANS

sktr/dpb