Michelle Yeoh reveals mantra to happy marriage after 19-year engagement

Los Angeles, Aug 18 (IANS) Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh has shared the mantra to her happy marriage after tying the knot with Jean Todt 19 years after they got engaged.

The star met former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt in Shanghai in 2004 and they got engaged a month later, but they didn't tie the knot until 2023.

"We’ve been together for 21 years, and we’ve been married for two ... What we say is: 'Every day should be a celebration.' Why do we wait for a special day?" Yeoh told people.com.

The 63-year-old actress added about her partner: "I am so blessed because he’s so supportive of what I do. I love my work. This is my passion. He never turns around and says you spend a lot of time away from me, which I have sometimes, but he’s very understanding."

She also shared that Todt doesn't count their relationship in years, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The Oscar-winner explained: "He doesn’t count by years. He tells me we’ve been together 7,000-(something) days. And if I really ask, he’ll give me hours and minutes too."

The pair recently celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on July 27, but the actress missed it because she was travelling.

She shared a picture of the pair together on Instagram, and wrote: "Happy Anniversary with love from Paris."

Yeoh previously revealed Todt's love of numbers in the program given to guests at their wedding in Switzerland in 2023, which read: "Today after 6,992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together."

After the wedding in Switzerland, the couple went on to tie the knot for a second time by hosting a ceremony in Michelle's home town of Ipoh in Malaysia in December 2023.

