Foreign Secretary Misri calls on Bhutan King, reviews progress in development cooperation

Thimphu, July 31 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Friday and shared progress in bilateral development cooperation.

During the meeting, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck reiterated Bhutan's support for strengthening ties with India.

"At the audience with His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri shared progress in bilateral development cooperation as reviewed at Plan Talks earlier in the day and various fields of India-Bhutan collaboration. His Majesty appreciated these advances, informed about developments at GMC, and reiterated his support for strengthening bilateral ties," the Indian Embassy in Bhutan posted on X.

The meeting took place during Misri's official visit to Bhutan, at the invitation of his Bhutanese counterpart, Pema Lektup Dorji, to co-chair the fifth India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks (Plan Talks) for Bhutan's 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP).

During the visit, Misri called on Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Lyonpo DN Dhungyel.

According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both sides discussed all aspects of bilateral cooperation, including development partnership, energy, trade and investment, connectivity, people-to-people ties, and other regional issues of mutual importance.

During the fifth Plan Talks, officials from the two nations reviewed the overall progress and implementation of the Indian government's support for INR/Nu. 100 billion (10,000 crore) for Bhutan’s 13th FYP period (2024-29). This support covers Project Tied Assistance (PTA) projects, High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP), Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) and the Programme Grant.

"A total of 12 new PTA projects amounting to INR/Nu. 3,320 million (332 crore) were approved, covering sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, urban amenities and disaster management. With this, a total of 82 PTA projects have been approved under the 13th FYP, amounting to INR/Nu. 68,600 million (6,860 crore). GoI has also released INR/Nu. 12,500 million (1,250 crore) towards ESP, INR/Nu. 7,352 million (735.20 crore) towards HICDPs and INR/Nu. 2,000 million (200 crore) towards Programme Grant. The meeting reviewed the progress in utilisation of these funds," the MEA said.

During the meeting, the Indian side reiterated its commitment to support the Bhutan government's development agenda, guided by the shared vision of the Bhutan King and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and based on the priorities of the Royal Government and the people of Bhutan. The Bhutanese side expressed appreciation for India's support and its significance for various programmes under its 13th FYP.

Vikram Misri and Pema Lektup Dorji virtually inaugurated the Thimphu Ecological Park and Olakha Park constructed under the PTA project “Green Infrastructure and Open Spaces in Thimphu”. Furthermore, India handed over 45 electric vehicles procured under the PTA project “Accelerate e-mobility uptake in Bhutan” to the Bhutanese government, according to the MEA statement.

The two Foreign Secretaries also witnessed the exchange of the documents - Umbrella Line of Credit Agreement between Bhutan government and EXIM Bank of India, to operationalize a concessional Line of Credit of INR 4000 crore for energy projects in Bhutan; and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Science of Bhutan (KGUMSB) for collaboration on research and exchange programmes on health-related education and training.

The officials of the two nations agreed to hold the next Plan Talks in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date.

In a statement, the MEA mentioned, "India and Bhutan share an exemplary partnership characterised by trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels and close people-to-people contacts. The visit was held in line with the longstanding tradition of close engagement and cooperation between the two countries."

--IANS

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