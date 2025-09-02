Manuel Akanji joins Inter Milan on loan from City

Milan, Sep 2 (IANS) Manuel Akanji has joined Italian club Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City.

The Swiss international moved to City from Borussia Dortmund in September 2022 and has made 136 appearances for the Blues.

He won seven trophies during his time at the Etihad Stadium playing a major part in their historic treble during his debut season and the following campaign when they became the first English men’s team to win four league titles in a row.

In total, Akanji has lifted two Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, one FA Cup, one Community Shield and one UEFA Super Cup during a memorable campaign in Manchester.

The defender made 48 appearances in the 2022/23 season, scoring in the unforgettable 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final at the Etihad.

He also started the FA Cup final win over Manchester United and played a crucial part in the build-up to Rodri’s winner in the Champions League final triumph over his new side.

The following season again saw him feature on 48 occasions, playing 30 times in the Premier League and in all UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup fixtures as City lifted those trophies.

He played 40 games in 2024/25 with his most recent City appearance coming in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup defeat to Al-Hilal.

He will now link up with Serie A side Inter under recently appointed boss Christian Chivu.

Akanji is the second high-profile departure at City on Tuesday after Brazil goalkeeper Ederson left the side to join Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Ederson is one of the most successful players in City's history, winning 18 major honours under Pep Guardiola. That haul comprises six Premier Leagues, two FA Cups, four League Cups, three Community Shields and their first-ever Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup successes.

