Manoj Muntashir reveals Government had made a 14 feet tall ‘Jhumka’ in Bareli as a tribute to Asha Bhosle

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of singing reality show, Indian Idol, the show will be seen celebrating late legendary Asha Bhosle.

Gracing the set, lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir took to the centre stage to reveal the making of the timeless classic song ‘Jhumka Gira Re’ sung by Asha Bhosle

Manoj went on reveal, “Madan Mohan ji, the great music director, one day, called Asha ji and said, ‘Asha, I have a song for you. The lyrics of the song are, Jhumka Gira Re Bareli Ke Bazaar Mein.’”

Furthermore he added, “Asha ji made the song so famous, that the government made a 14 feet tall Jhumka on the outskirts of Bareli and named the square as Jhumka Chowk,” cementing the success of the late maestro.

For the uninitiated, the song Jhumka Gira Re sung by Asha Bhosle is from the classic hit Mera Saaya, directed by Raj Khosla. The song was a hit in the 1960s, and gained cult status in Hindi cinema.

The song “Jhumka Gira Re” was primarily picturized on Sadhana Shivdasani in a lively, playful avatar. The movie also starred Sunil Dutt, Sadhana Shivdasani, Prem Chopra, K. N. Singh and others.

Talking about the legendary singer Asha Bhosle, she passed away on April 12 following multi organ failure.

The singer was admitted to the hospital on April 11 due to severe exhaustion and chest infection as updated by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle through a social media post on her social media account.

The singer was 92 year-old when she passed away and has had a legacy for over 83 years.

–IANS

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