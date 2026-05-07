May 07, 2026 2:22 PM हिंदी

Manoj Bajpayee battles changes, soothes economic challenges of country in ‘The Silent Saviour: Governor’ teaser

Manoj Bajpayee battles changes, soothes economic challenges of country in ‘The Silent Saviour: Governor’ teaser

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming film ‘The Silent Saviour: Governor’ was unveiled on Thursday. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee in the titular role. It showcases Manoj Bajpayee’s character trying to assess the situation of a nation which is going through a crisis. He takes over the reins of the RBI to ease the financial strain on the country while putting the system in place.

The film is inspired by true events and brings to light India's worst economic meltdown of the 1990s. The teaser offers a glimpse into a highly compelling story, featuring the National Award-winning actor as an RBI (Rashtriya Bank of India) Governor.

The film is reportedly inspired by S. Venkitaramanan, who served as RBI Governor during India’s 1991 economic crisis and was closely associated with the country’s financial rescue period. However, the makers are yet to corroborate the above claims, and confirm if it’s indeed based on him.

India, which reformed its economic policy in the 1990s, was going through a tough phase as its foreign reserves and the gold reserves were drying. The economic policy of liberalisation put India directly on the path of progress as it opened up the economy to international players and investors. India witnessed many favourable changes in the 1990s because of the economic policy attracting Foreign Direct Investment leading to expansion of the country's budget allocation to resources.

‘The Silent Saviour: Governor’ is presented by Sunshine Pictures, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar. It is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. With lyrics by Javed Akhtar, the music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi. ‘Governor: The Silent Saviour’ is set to release on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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