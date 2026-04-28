Manjima Mohan: Social media perception about a person is not the ultimate truth!

Chennai, April 28 (IANS) Actress Manjima Mohan, who is also the wife of actor Gautham Ram Karthik, has now pointed out that social media perception about a person is not the ultimate truth!

Taking to her Instagram Stories section to make the observation, the actress wrote, "Social media perception about a person is not the ultimate truth! But some people speak it with so much certainty as if they truly know you!"

Aware that she would be asked why she was making such a statement, she went on to say, "And before you ask "What happened?", nothing happened. Just a thought I wanted to share. These platforms can be used to express what we feel too. Not just to spew hatred."

Manjima, who celebrated her birthday in March, is known to be someone who likes to spread positivity and kindness.

The actress had, on the occasion of her birthday this year, noted, "This birthday feels a little different from the ones before. The past year was quite a rollercoaster! Safe to say I came out of it stronger and with a lot more faith. Stepping into 33 a little wiser and a lot braver! Thankful for every message, every wish and every person who took a moment to send love. Feeling truly blessed to be surrounded by the best people."

In fact, Gautham Karthik had, on the occasion of her birthday this year, called her a blessing.

In a post addressed to Manjima on Instagram, Gautham Ram Karthik had said, "If the world only knew what a blessing you were to me... My dearest Manjima, Of all the days in the calendar, this is the one I celebrate the most!"

He had gone on to say, "It's the day the world became a better place because you entered it, but more importantly, it's the day that marks the beginning of the soul who has become my entire world."

"On the scary journey of life, you've been my strength, my shield, my partner through it all! With your love and compassion, you've made it all a wonderful experience to sail through just by standing by my side. Today I give thanks for you, today I celebrate you, for being my constant, my protector, and my greatest adventure," he explained.

He concluded his post, saying, "Today is your birthday, and I’m the one who got the greatest gift. Thank you for sharing your journey with me. I love you with all of my heart! Happy Birthday!"

--IANS

mkr/