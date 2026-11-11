November 11, 2026 12:58 PM हिंदी

Manjima Mohan pens note of gratitude as her film Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada completes 10 years

Manjima Mohan pens note of gratitude as her film Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada completes 10 years (photo: Manjima Mohan/Instagram)

Chennai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Manjima Mohan, who is also the wife of actor Gautham Ram Karthik, has now penned a note of gratitude on the occasion of her debut film, 'Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada' completing 10 years.

Taking to her Instagram stories section to pen the note of gratitude, the actress who played the female lead in the film, wrote, "10 years of Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada. 10 years since my Tamil cinema debut. So much to look back on and so much to be grateful for. Thank you for all the love and support you have given me through these years. I wouldn't be here without it. Here's to many more memories and hopefully many more films."

Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada was directed by ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon and featured Simbu as the lead.

Meanwhile, Manjima had only recently announced that she had revived her dancing practice. The actress, who posted a graceful dancing clip of hers on Instagram, wrote, "My amma introduced me to Bharatanatyam when I was six, being a trained dancer herself. I did my first arangetram in Guruvayoor when I was around 10 and continued learning until college. And then somehow life happened and almost 10 years went by without me practising."

She went on to say, "I did semi-classical dancing in between but always hesitated to go back to Bharatanatyam because I was so out of practice. So this is a small attempt after a really long time and I had almost forgotten how much I loved doing this. I do regret letting go of such a beautiful art form for so long but I am so happy to be finding my way back to it. Here's to many more!"

The actress made it a point to thank her guru for teaching her the dance she had performed in the clip and wrote, "Thank you @leelavathimaster master for teaching me this beautiful piece and for pushing me to give it a try."

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Huma Qureshi on returning as Rani in 'Maharani 5': ‘This season feels particularly special’

Huma Qureshi on returning as Rani in 'Maharani 5': ‘This season feels particularly special’

'He has to sell his book, so he dig up 8-year-old grievances: Chopra on Khawaja’s timing of Sandpapergate revelations

'He has to sell his book, so he dig up 8-year-old grievances: Chopra on Khawaja’s timing of Sandpapergate revelations

Subhash Ghai remembers Johnny Walker's contribution to Hindi cinema on his 100th birth anniversary

Subhash Ghai remembers Johnny Walker's contribution to Hindi cinema on his 100th birth anniversary

Govt bans export of battery waste including lithium-ion black mass

Govt bans export of battery waste including lithium-ion black mass

ICC board and committee meeting begins in Bali with focus on WTC cycles, major men’s events for 2028-35

ICC board and committee meeting begins in Bali with focus on WTC cycles, major men’s events for 2028-35

Nisha Bhagat's parents welcome CBI probe, suspect conspiracy behind tribal leader's death

Nisha Bhagat's parents welcome CBI probe, suspect conspiracy behind tribal leader's death

Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: SIT probe exposes untrained guards, glaring security lapses

Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: SIT probe exposes untrained guards, glaring security lapses

Himesh Reshammiya puts his love story with wife Sonia Kapoor to music

Himesh Reshammiya puts his love story with wife Sonia Kapoor to music

India, Norway discuss joint tech to turn industrial waste into construction resources

India, Norway discuss joint tech to turn industrial waste into construction resources

'His notes need to be reviewed': Key reviewer in sandpaper scandal calls for further probe after Khawaja's claims

'His notes need to be reviewed': Key reviewer in sandpaper scandal calls for further probe after Khawaja's claims