Indian seafarer among four injured as projectile hits Liberia-flagged ship in Persian Gulf

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said that a Liberia-flagged very large crude carrier (VLCC) MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY was struck by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf, leaving four crew members injured, including one Indian national.

In a post on X, Sonowal said that the vessel was carrying six Indian seafarers when it came under attack on Tuesday.

He added that the injured Indian seafarer had suffered minor injuries and was safely taken ashore for further medical examination, while the remaining 18 crew members, including the other five Indian seafarers, were safe.

"On Nov 10, Liberia-flagged VLCC MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, carrying 6 Indian seafarers, was hit by a projectile while transiting the Persian Gulf from Al Ruwais to Dubai. Four crew members sustained injuries in the attack, including one Indian national, who suffered minor injuries and has been safely taken ashore for further medical examination. The remaining 18 crew members, including the other 5 Indian seafarers, are safe and accounted for," the Union Minister stated.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security, medical care and wellbeing of our seafarers," he added.

Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that as many as 23 Indian nationals, including 15 Indian seafarers, lost their lives in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, while five Indian nationals died in attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that one Indian national died after a ship that carried 14 Indian crew members came under attack. He thanked Omani authorities for rescuing 13 Indian nationals when the ship was attacked on November 2.

On the number of Indian nationals who lost their lives in the West Asia conflict, Jaiswal said, "In so far as the number of people who have died, Indian nationals who have died, last time I told you there were 22 Indian nationals whom we have lost in the conflict in West Asia. Out of those 22 Indian nationals, we have 14 Indian seafarers, and today we have lost one more, yesterday, that is, which means there are 23 Indian nationals which we have lost in the conflict in West Asia. Out of these, 15 of them are Indian seafarers."

--IANS

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