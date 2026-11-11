November 11, 2026 12:58 PM हिंदी

Ronit Roy wishes wife Neelam on her birthday, thanks her for ‘lifetime of unwavering support and unflinching love’

Ronit Roy wishes wife Neelam on her birthday, thanks her for ‘lifetime of unwavering support and unflinching love’

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actor Ronit Roy wished his wife Neelam Bose Roy on her birthday with a heartfelt post.

He thanked her for a lifetime of unwavering support, unflinching love and beautiful memories.

Taking to his social media account, Ronit shared a video montage featuring many cherished moments with Neelam. The montage captures the couple sharing affectionate moments together across their years of marriage.

In one of the pictures, Ronit and Neelam are seen posing closely together, smiling for the camera. Another picture shows Neelam dressed in white while Ronit sits at a piano. A picture also shows both of them sharing a liplock. The montage also features pictures of the couple enjoying their travels together.

Sharing the montage, Ronit wrote, “Thank you for a lifetime. A lifetime of unwavering support and unflinching love. Thank you for a lifetime of beautiful memories. Thank you for being mine in this lifetime and I’d want that in every other one. This is your first birthday since we met that we are not together but I’m happy that you’re with our babies. Happy Birthday my Love”

Ronit has often spoken about his love and admiration for Neelam and has regularly shared affectionate pictures and posts featuring his wife on social media.

The couple got married on December 25, 2003, after dating for three years. They celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary by renewing their wedding vows in Goa in 2023, surrounded by their children and close family.

Ronit and Neelam have two children together, daughter Aador and son Agastya. Ronit also has an elder daughter, Ona, from his previous marriage, making him a father of three.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Huma Qureshi on returning as Rani in 'Maharani 5': ‘This season feels particularly special’

Huma Qureshi on returning as Rani in 'Maharani 5': ‘This season feels particularly special’

'He has to sell his book, so he dig up 8-year-old grievances: Chopra on Khawaja’s timing of Sandpapergate revelations

'He has to sell his book, so he dig up 8-year-old grievances: Chopra on Khawaja’s timing of Sandpapergate revelations

Subhash Ghai remembers Johnny Walker's contribution to Hindi cinema on his 100th birth anniversary

Subhash Ghai remembers Johnny Walker's contribution to Hindi cinema on his 100th birth anniversary

Govt bans export of battery waste including lithium-ion black mass

Govt bans export of battery waste including lithium-ion black mass

ICC board and committee meeting begins in Bali with focus on WTC cycles, major men’s events for 2028-35

ICC board and committee meeting begins in Bali with focus on WTC cycles, major men’s events for 2028-35

Nisha Bhagat's parents welcome CBI probe, suspect conspiracy behind tribal leader's death

Nisha Bhagat's parents welcome CBI probe, suspect conspiracy behind tribal leader's death

Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: SIT probe exposes untrained guards, glaring security lapses

Kolkata Durga Puja stampede: SIT probe exposes untrained guards, glaring security lapses

Himesh Reshammiya puts his love story with wife Sonia Kapoor to music

Himesh Reshammiya puts his love story with wife Sonia Kapoor to music

India, Norway discuss joint tech to turn industrial waste into construction resources

India, Norway discuss joint tech to turn industrial waste into construction resources

'His notes need to be reviewed': Key reviewer in sandpaper scandal calls for further probe after Khawaja's claims

'His notes need to be reviewed': Key reviewer in sandpaper scandal calls for further probe after Khawaja's claims