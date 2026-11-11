Himesh Reshammiya puts his love story with wife Sonia Kapoor to music

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Music composer Himesh Reshammiya shared a glimpse into his latest romantic composition, inspired by his love for his wife, Sonia Kapoor, and the feeling of love at first sight.

Sharing the story behind the song on Indian Idol, Himesh reveals how his personal experiences and a conversation with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya helped shape the melody. The composition was performed by Rishi Singh and Anshika Chonkar.

Introducing the composition, Himesh described it as a powerful romantic number that captures the feeling of love at first sight. Building anticipation around the song, he said: "Toh yeh humara love at first sight ka bahut hi zabardast romantic gaana hai. Jab tak yeh gaana telecast ke din hoga, yeh phat chuka hoga. Aur jab main bol raha hoon toh yeh phatega, toh wohi reaction mujhe sabke face pe chahiye, blockbuster!"

(So, this is our very powerful romantic song about love at first sight. By the time this song is telecast, it would have already become a massive hit. And when I say it is going to be a hit, it will be a hit, so that is the very reaction I want to see on everyone's faces. Blockbuster!)

Taking everyone behind the inspiration for the song, Himesh revealed that the emotions came from his own relationship with his wife, Sonia Kapoor.

Sharing how their relationship inspired him to create the melody, he said: "Ghar mein daant khata hoon roz-roz. Mujhe daantti hai, pareshan karti hai, lekin dost, itna pyaar karta hoon ki usse kuch keh nahi pata hoon. Toh uske baad thodi si muskurahat lane ke liye maine yeh compose kiya, 'Tum Jeene Ki Wajah Ho', kyunki yeh jo situation hai humari."

(I get scolded at home every single day. She scolds me, troubles me, but my friend, I love her so much that I am unable to say anything to her. So, to bring a little smile to her face after that, I composed this song, 'Tum Jeene Ki Wajah Ho', because this is the situation between us.)

Recalling his conversation with Sooraj Barjatya about the film’s characters and their love story, he shared how the filmmaker’s vision reminded him of the emotions behind the song.

He said: "Sooraj ji ne kaha ki humare jo Prem hain, unhe mohabbat ho jaati hai kuch aisi beautiful cheez... main batana nahi chahta hoon, Sharvari ke character mein kuch aise moments hain jo kisi ko bhi mohabbat ho jaaye. Toh woh pehli nazar mein itna gehra gaana, jo main apni Sonia ke liye feel karta hoon, woh gaana 'Pehli Nazar Mein Pehli Mohabbat' mein woh ek moment deep composition bana tha. Kya hota toh maine Sooraj ji ko sunaya, Sooraj ji loved it and then Kumar ne likha, Vishal ne gaya, and it is something else.."

(Sooraj ji said that our Prem falls in love with something so beautiful. I don't want to reveal it, but there are certain moments in Sharvari's character that would make anyone fall in love. So, that deep song about love at first sight, which I feel for my Sonia, became a deeply composed moment in the song 'Pehli Nazar Mein Pehli Mohabbat'. So, I played it for Sooraj ji, Sooraj ji loved it, and then Kumar wrote it, Vishal sang it, and it is something else.)

Himesh revealed that the melody has been adapted for the film in two different versions, with separate solo male and female renditions.

The song then found a special place on the Indian Idol stage as Rishi Singh and Anshika Chonkar delivered their rendition of the romantic composition. Their performance struck a chord with Ayushmann and Sharvari, who were so impressed that they walked onto the stage to appreciate the contestants.

Sharing his reaction, Ayushmann, who plays Prem in the film, said: "Bahut achhi lagi, that's why we were on stage right now, kyunki hum nahi rok paaye. Jaise HR ne bola, yeh film ki situation aisi hai ki train mein pehli baar Sharvari ko dekhta hoon aur pehli nazar mein pyaar ho jaata hai. It's like that love at first sight. Bahut rare hota hai aajkal filmon mein.”

“It's beautiful, Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Aur jis tarah se in dono ne nibhaya hai, it's very commendable. Kya range hai Rishi, aur aapne jaise kiya hai, is range ko match kiya hai. So I think we are truly blessed to be here."

(I liked it very much. That's why we were on stage right now, because we couldn't stop ourselves. As HR said, the situation in this film is such that I see Sharvari for the first time on a train and fall in love at first sight. It's like that, love at first sight. That is very rare in films these days. It's beautiful, Yeh Prem Mol Liya.)

(And the way both of them have performed it is very commendable. What a range, Rishi, and the way you have performed it, you have matched that range. So I think we are truly blessed to be here)

Sooraj Barjatya also shared the thought behind the song’s lyrics, recalling how a simple expression gradually evolved into a deeper romantic sentiment.

Speaking about the creative process, he said: "Phir inhone jaise itna simple banaya, toh inhone kaha ki 'Tum jeene ki wajah ho.' Phir main bola, Himesh, itna simple? But phir baad mein jo bola, 'Tum nahi, tum jeene ki wajah ho, tum ho jeene ki wajah ho'."

(Then, when he made it so simple, he said, 'Tum jeene ki wajah ho.' Then I said, Himesh, so simple? But later, what he said was, 'Tum nahi, tum jeene ki wajah ho, tum ho jeene ki wajah ho')

Himesh praised lyricist Kumar’s words and highlighted the beauty of the composition by reciting some of its lines.

He said, "Meri dil ki dua ho, tum ho jeene ki wajah. Jo bhi hai tu, nahi hai bewajah. Aur Kumar sahab ne bahut achha hi likha. You know, iska jo ek ek line hai, 'Pehli bhi toh baarish thi, dheemi hawayein, baadal hain, mausam. Tere milne se sach hai ya khwaab, tu rang hai ya raag tu, jo bhi hai tu nahi hai bewajah. Tum ho jeene ki wajah, tum ho jeene ki wajah.'"

Indian Idol Legends Return airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

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