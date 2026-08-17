Manisha Koirala rings in birthday as parents throw special bash for her

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala, who was last seen in the streaming series ‘Heeramandi:The Diamond Bazaar’, recently celebrated her birthday with celebrations arranged by her parents.

On Sunday, the actress’ friend Sarosh Pradhan took to his Instagram, and shared a joint post with the actress. The post featured videos and a picture from the celebrations with happy faces of close friends and family of the actress ringing in her birthday.

The actress can be seen dressed casually in the videos and the picture, as she swings and enjoys every bit of her celebrations.

He wrote in the caption, “Joy of Parents taking the initiative to organize Manisha's Birthday”.

Sarosh Pradhan is actress’ cycling partner. The actress has often attributed her diminishing fear of cycling in heavy traffic.

Manisha Koirala emerged as one of Hindi cinema’s most acclaimed actresses of the 1990s. She has delivered memorable performances in ‘Bombay’, ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’, ‘Dil Se’, ‘Gupt’, and ‘Company’. In 2012, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and underwent extensive treatment in the United States, eventually recovering. She documented that journey in her memoir ‘Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life’. The actress later returned to acting, earning praise for ‘Sanju’ and ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

Earlier, Manisha Koirala shared a heartfelt reflection on the transformative power of books.

She revealed how reading Letters to a Young Poet by Rainer Maria Rilke left her feeling "lighter" and "strangely understood."

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dil Se’ actress recalled that a friend had gifted her the timeless classic nearly a month ago. The book remained untouched on her bedside table for weeks before she finally decided to read it, a decision that turned out to be deeply meaningful.

--IANS

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