Manisha Bhanwala makes history, clinches India's first gold in Senior World Championships

Astana (Kazakhstan), Oct 30 (IANS) Manisha Bhanwala made history for India, clinching the country's first gold medal in Senior World Championships Wrestling with a brilliant comeback victory over Abigail Nette of the USA in the women's 59kg final in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Friday.

India's first gold medal in the competition came after two failed attempts at the 2026 World Championships in Astana. Manisha achieved the historic result in an incredible manner, coming back from a 6-0 deficit against Nette in the final and winning 8-6 for the gold medal.

Earlier in the World Championships, Neelam in 50kg and Kajal (IND) in 76kg tried to become world champions, but both fell short in the finals, according to information provided by United World Wrestling (UWW).

In the women's 59kg final, Manisha got dumped for four points by Nette, but India challenged that call only to lose and give another point to the American wrestler, who took a 5-0 lead. A caution against Manisha extended Nette's lead to 6-0. The Indian reduced the margin by bagging a stepout before the break to get one point on board.

But Manisha then mounted a superb comeback, first with a takedown against Nette, which the United States challenged, saying that the referee whistled to stop the bout. The challenge was lost, giving one more point to Manisha and position in par terre.

From 6-4, Manisha managed to turn Nette using a gut-wrench for two points and tried holding Nette for the fall but failed to do so.

Nette then tried to defend her 6-6 criteria lead, but Manisha scored a pressure takedown and took an 8-6 lead that she defended to win a historic gold medal.

Manisha delivered a standout performance to reach the 59 kg final at the Senior World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday. Manisha put India in contention for gold by defeating Mongolia’s Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the semifinals.

Earlier, Manisha began her campaign with a convincing 6-2 win against Canada's Laurence Beauregard in the pre-quarterfinals.

--IANS

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