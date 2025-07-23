Manish Wadhwa talks about exploring both wisdom and ego in 'Shankar- The Revolutionary Man'

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actor Manish Wadhwa has opened up about his role in the upcoming series “Shankar—The Revolutionary Man.”

In an exclusive interview with IANS, he described how he explored the contrasting elements of wisdom and ego through his character. Speaking about his role, the ‘Gadar 2’ actor shared, “Mandan Mishra is seen as a guru with many disciples and a renowned scholar. But something happens that changes everything—he ends up becoming a disciple himself, and that too in front of a young sannyasi, a child. Imagine someone so respected and learned having to bow to a child’s wisdom. That fall—and what follows—is the twist. How it all plays out is something the audience will enjoy watching.”

When asked whether his character in ‘Shankar – The Revolutionary Man’ is very different from his real-life personality and if he found it challenging, Manish Wadhwa shared that the role pushed him to tap into contrasting emotions, making it both demanding and creatively fulfilling.

“Every role comes with its own challenges. If something seems easy, it may not be satisfying to perform. It’s the internal struggle that makes it fulfilling. Even though it’s tough, it’s also enjoyable. I’ve started preparing accordingly because my shoot is about to begin. I’m exploring how to portray him in a way that is distinct from my earlier roles. Just like people look different even when wearing the same outfit, every character brings their own essence.”

When asked if ego plays a significant role in Mandan Mishra’s journey, Manish stated, “Yes, it does. When you possess deep knowledge, there’s a tendency for ego to creep in. If you become arrogant about your wisdom, it can be your downfall. That’s what happens with Mandan Mishra. He is challenged—not physically, but intellectually—and that challenge strips away his ego.”

“What’s beautiful is that this isn’t about defeat in the traditional sense. It’s about being convinced by superior wisdom. In the creative world too, whether in cinema or any other field, it’s all about that: either you convince the other, or they convince you. That exchange of ideas is everything.”

“Shankar – The Revolutionary Man” is an upcoming television series based on the life and profound teachings of the revered saint and philosopher Adi Shankaracharya. Backed by Modi Studios in association with Rajarshi Bhupendra Modi, the show boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Shilpa Shirodkar, Abhishek Nigam, Rajesh Shringarpure, Farnaz Shetty, Rati Pandey and Manoj Joshi.

