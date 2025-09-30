September 30, 2025 3:14 PM हिंदी

Manish Malhotra shares special moments with Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan from Paris Fashion Week

Manish Malhotra shares BTS pic with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan

Mumbai Sep 30 (IANS) Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra has shared a heartwarming BTS picture from Paris featuring global star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The picture posted by Manish Malhotra on his social media story has instantly become the talk of the town, offering fans a glimpse of the trio present at Paris Fashion Week.

In the photo, Aishwarya, dressed in a stunning black outfit with embellished detailing on the sleeves, looked every bit as the timeless diva. Her trademark bold red lips and softly curled hair completed the look, radiating elegance and confidence.

Beside her, Aaradhya was seen twinning in black leather, her sleek hair left loose, giving a chic yet age-appropriate look.

The mother-daughter duo posed with Malhotra, who captioned the post as "Backstage #Paris", while tagging Aishwarya and Aaradhya along with his jewellery and couture labels. His post was sprinkled with heart emojis reflecting the warmth of the moment.

Aishwarya Rai, who recently attended Paris Fashion Week, walked the ramp in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. She was accompanied at the event by her daughter, Aaradhya.

The backstage glimpse of Paris Fashion week delighted fans who got to see Aaradhya at the international event with her superstar mother. Social media has been abuzz with compliments for the young Bachchan and senior Bachchan for their bond and style.

Recently, a video of Aishwarya comforting an overwhelmed fan has gone viral online. The clip shows a young admirer breaking into tears upon meeting the actress. Aishwarya was seen placing her hand on the fan's chest to calm her down, reassuring her with kindness. The touching interaction has earned Aishwarya widespread love and appreciation, with fans praising her humility despite her global superstar status.

Aishwarya Rai

--IANS

rd/

