Manipur: Security forces arrest 13 militants; recover large cache of arms, ammunition

Imphal, Aug 14 (IANS) Security forces in Manipur, in separate joint operations, have arrested 13 militants, including two leaders, belonging to different banned outfits, and recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials during the past 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

A police spokesman said the 13 militants were apprehended in Kakching, Bishnupur, Imphal West, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts during coordinated operations carried out by the Manipur Police and Central forces, including the Assam Rifles.

The arrested militants belong to the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), People's Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), United National Liberation Front (UNLF), People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and United Kuki National Army (UKNA).

The spokesman said the arrested militants were reportedly involved in various unlawful activities, including attacks on people, kidnapping, forcible collection of "subscriptions" and recruitment of youths into the banned outfits.

Security personnel recovered arms and ammunition, several incriminating documents, subscription receipts, cash, seals, letterheads of the banned outfits and other materials from the possession of the arrested militants.

The 13 arrested militants included self-styled Lieutenant of PREPAK Phundreimayum Ibungo (41), alias Abdul Kalam alias Achumba, and self-styled Lance Corporal of RPF/PLA Wahengbam Apoicha Meitei (45), alias Maikel.

In three separate operations in tribal-inhabited areas of Kakching, Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts, the security forces also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

The recovered weapons and ammunition included four pistols, one .303 Light Machine Gun, three INSAS rifles, two .22 rifles with magazines, including one fitted with a telescope, nine single-barrel guns, two 12-bore double-barrel guns, thirteen 12-bore single-barrel guns, six hand grenades with detonators, three BAOFENG wireless sets, three anti-riot grenades, rubber bullets and tear-smoke shells, 30 magazines of different arms, 2300 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres, 157 empty cases, four walkie-talkie sets and six walkie-talkie chargers.

Meanwhile, the security forces, comprising the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Manipur Police, have continued extensive counter-insurgency operations, including search operations and area-domination exercises, in fringe, mixed-population and other vulnerable areas across the state.

As part of the intensified security measures, 111 nakas and checkpoints have been set up across the valley and hill districts to monitor the movement of militants, anti-social elements and suspicious vehicles.

The security forces have also been providing armed escorts to trucks and other vehicles carrying essential commodities along the strategically important Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).

Strict security arrangements and convoy protection continue to remain in place along vulnerable stretches of the highway to ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of passenger and goods vehicles.

--IANS

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