Parineeti Chopra calls husband Raghav Chadha her ‘biggest inspiration’ in b’day wish: Marry your best friend

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, describing him as the most inspiring man she knows and the best father.

Sharing a glimpse of their date night, Parineeti said it is a blessing to marry one's best friend, adding that Raghav is the one she loves playing games with on their dates.

“They say marry your best friend. I say, its a blessing if you can. Who else would I play these games with, on date nights? Happpy happpy happppy bday my Ragaii. I love you so so much. The most inspiring man I know. The best father there can be. They just dont make them like you anymore. @raghavchadha88.”

Parineeti got engaged to Raghav on 13 May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. She married him in 2023 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. In 2025, she gave birth to their son, Neer.

On October 30, Parineeti celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband aboard a flight.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a video in which she was seen sitting beside Raghav inside an aircraft as she broke her fast. She revealed that distance or location does not matter when it comes to celebrating traditions with loved ones.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Karwa Chauth is wherever we are. Even if it's at 35,000 feet! You make all my dreams come true Ragaii. The best man, the best human, the best boii.”

The video begins with the actress filming the moon from the aircraft window, followed by Raghav offering her water as she breaks her fast. The video is accompanied by the song 'Surmedani (Unplugged)' by Jyotica Tangri, Avvy Sra and Harmanjit, adding a romantic touch to their celebrations.

On the work front, she was seen in “Reporting Live”.

--IANS

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