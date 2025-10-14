Mandhana, Ecclestone consolidate top spot in Women’s ODI rankings

Dubai, Oct 14 (IANS) India's Smriti Mandhana continues to reign supreme in the latest ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings, maintaining her No. 1 position after another commanding performance at the Women’s World Cup 2025.

Mandhana’s fluent 80 in Visakhapatnam helped her consolidate her lead at the top, as a host of other standout performers made major gains in the latest update.

Australia’s Alyssa Healy made one of the biggest moves of the week, soaring nine places to joint-fourth following her scintillating 142 in Australia’s stunning chase against India.

With 700 rating points, Healy now sits behind Mandhana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Beth Mooney, and shares her position with Laura Wolvaardt.

The South Africa skipper also climbed three places to joint-fourth after consistent knocks, including a match-winning 70 against India. Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, the leading run-scorer in the tournament so far, rose two places to sixth, underlining her impact at the World Cup.

Further down the list, South Africa’s rising star Nadine de Klerk made an eye-catching jump of 26 spots to 32nd, following her vital contributions in successful Proteas run chases in Visakhapatnam.

In the Women’s ODI Bowling Rankings, England’s Sophie Ecclestone continues to hold the No. 1 position, with Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner close behind.

But it was a breakthrough week for several bowlers. Australia seamer Annabel Sutherland climbed six spots to a career-best eighth, while South Africa’s left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba broke into the top 10, rising three positions after taking eight wickets so far in the tournament.

Gardner also continues to dominate the All-rounder Rankings, retaining her top spot, though Chloe Tryon of South Africa entered the top 10 for the first time after climbing three places to achieve a new personal best. Tryon’s all-round impact was further reflected in her rise of 18 places to 30th in the bowlers’ list.

--IANS

hs/ab