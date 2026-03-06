March 06, 2026 10:46 PM हिंदी

Ukrainian actress Maria Riabhoshapka plays Clara Whitmore in Manchu Manoj-starrer 'David Reddy'

Ukrainian actress Maria Riabhoshapka plays Clara Whitmore in Manchu Manoj-starrer 'David Reddy' (Photo Credit: Manchu Manoj/Instagram)

Hyderabad, March 6 (IANS) The makers of director Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti's eagerly awaited period action drama 'David Reddy, featuring actor Manchu Manoj in the lead, on Friday, announced that Ukrainian model and actress Maria Riabhoshapka would play the female lead in the film and disclosed that she played a character called Clara Whitmore in the film.

Director Hanuma Reddy, while welcoming Maria Riabhoshapka on board the film, shared her poster in the film on his Instagram page and wrote, "Her love isn’t soft… it’s ruthless. Welcome to the Brutal Era."

Actor Manchu Manoj, who plays the lead in the film, accorded a warm welcome to Maria Riabhoshapka. Taking to his Instagram page to pen a welcome post, he wrote, "The intense world of #DavidReddy welcomes its leading lady - Maria Riabhoshapka on board as Clara Whitmore. Her love is War. Excited to see her bring this character to life with grace, depth, and fire. A grand Pan Indian historical action drama where valor meets destiny, and every character carries the weight of epic storytelling. @maria_riaboshapka #DavidReddy #MariaRyaboshapka."

It may be recalled that Manchu Manoj had announced the title of this film as 'David Reddy' in August last year on the occasion of completing 21 years in the film industry. The actor had disclosed that this film would be a historical action drama.

Taking to his social media timelines to pen a lengthy post to express gratitude to all those who had supported him and enabled him to reach the milestone in his film career, Manchu Manoj had said, "With a heart full of gratitude… Today marks 21 years of my journey in cinema. I feel truly blessed to be still doing what I love. And with the same love and hope, sharing my 21st film titled #DavidReddy."

"A raw, intense, high-octane historical action drama set between 1897 to 1922, brought to life by the visionary Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti garu, and supported by Velvet Soul Motion Pictures. Thank you for standing by me all these years. Humbled and excited for what’s ahead. #MM21 #MM," he had said then.

Manchu Manoj also shared a poster along with the announcement. The poster had the caption, "Born in the Madras Presidency, Raised in Delhi. Now, shaking the British empire. Rebellion begins...". The caption gave the impression that the story of the film would revolve around India's struggle for freedom.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan and England book World Cup tickets with semifinal wins in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Ismailia, Egypt, on Friday. Photo credit: FIH

Hockey: Pakistan and England book World Cup tickets with semi-final wins

Mohammedan Sporting hope to open account against Bengaluru at the Kishore Bharti Krirangan in Kolkata, winless Kerala Blasters cross swords with Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Mohammedan Sporting hope to open account against Bengaluru, winless Kerala Blasters cross swords with Chennaiyin

New Zealand are always ‘David’; go out there to do the best for country, says Glenn Phillips ahead of their final against India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: New Zealand are always ‘David’; go out there to do the best for country, says Phillips

Militancy, denial, and blowback: Why Pakistan's Afghan policy is failing (File image)

Militancy, denial, and blowback: Why Pakistan's Afghan policy is failing (IANS Analysis)

Nepal elections: Top leaders of traditional political parties stare at defeat

Nepal elections: Top leaders of traditional political parties stare at defeat

Ukrainian actress Maria Riabhoshapka plays Clara Whitmore in Manchu Manoj-starrer 'David Reddy' (Photo Credit: Manchu Manoj/Instagram)

Ukrainian actress Maria Riabhoshapka plays Clara Whitmore in Manchu Manoj-starrer 'David Reddy'

In Jharkhand’s Koderma, march organized to spread awareness about Jan Aushadhi Kendras

In Jharkhand’s Koderma, march organised to spread awareness about Jan Aushadhi Kendras

PM Modi, Netanyahu have zero tolerance for terrorism: Israeli PMO spokesperson

PM Modi, Netanyahu have zero tolerance for terrorism: Israeli PMO spokesperson (IANS Exclusive)

Drew Barrymore recalls getting call from JFK Jr. to pose for 'controversial' magazine cover

Drew Barrymore recalls getting call from JFK Jr. to pose for 'controversial' magazine cover

Sukanya Boruah on her international debut with 'Not a Hero': It makes every struggle worth it

Sukanya Boruah on her international debut with 'Not a Hero': It makes every struggle worth it