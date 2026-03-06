PM Modi, Netanyahu have zero tolerance for terrorism: Israeli PMO spokesperson (IANS Exclusive)

Tel Aviv, March 6 (IANS) David Mencer, the spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership while hailing the Indian leader's friendship with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and their common "zero-tolerance" attitude towards terrorism.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Mencer recalled PM Modi's recent "very successful" two-day visit to Israel, including his historic address at the Knesset during which he said that 1.5 billion Indians are with Israel in the fight against terrorist forces.

"I was proud to have accompanied our Prime Minister (Netanyahu) who welcomed Prime Minister Modi just a week ago, just a number of days ago. We went to the airport and welcomed him for his two-day visit here. I can't tell you how moved we were as a people to welcome Prime Minister Modi. I don't think there was a dry eye in the house when Prime Minister Modi addressed our Knesset, our parliament, the things that he said, the leadership that he showed, the understanding he showed. Because he understands, as our Prime Minister Netanyahu does, both leaders understand that there must be a zero-tolerance attitude towards terrorists. When you appease terrorists, it just leads to more war. Terrorist states need to be stood up to and defeated and that's precisely what we're doing," Mencer told IANS.

PM Modi was on a two-day State Visit to Israel, last week during which he was accorded a grand welcome by Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, at the airport in Tel Aviv. During his visit, PM Modi addressed lawmakers in the Knesset, held talks with Netanyahu and Israel President Isaac Herzog.

"We had Prime Minister Modi here just last week. It was was a very, very successful visit. When he said in our Knesset, he said the words, 'Am Yisrael Chai'. I will never forget that moment because it means that the 'people of Israel live' and so much of the international media likes to portray Israel as being isolated. Of course, we're not isolated with our partners in the US and many other countries.

"But more than that, Prime Minister Modi said, 1.5 billion Indians are with us in our battle against terrorist forces. Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Netanyahu are of the same mind. Zero tolerance towards terrorism is what brings success. Appeasement of terrorism only brings more war. Both leaders, together with President Trump, believe in peace through strength. First comes the strength, then comes the peace and we're seeing that lived out in reality right now," the spokesperson mentioned.

In his address at the Knesset, PM Modi said that India stands firmly with Israel with full conviction in the fight against terrorism.

"I also carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7. We feel your pain. We share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction in this moment and beyond. No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism. India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time," PM Modi had said.

--IANS

akl/as