In Jharkhand’s Koderma, march organised to spread awareness about Jan Aushadhi Kendras

Ranchi, March 6 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra, launched under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), is transforming everyday healthcare into a story of self-reliance and dignity. Marking a decade of the scheme’s launch, the Jan Aushadhi week is being organised pan-India to promote free health check-ups and affordable treatment.

In Jharkhand’s Koderma, a march was organised from the city’s Sadar Hospital to another landmark location, aimed at raising awareness about the affordable generic medicines and also the Jan Aushadhi stores, from where they can obtain them.

The march was flagged off by local legislator Dr Nira Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Rituraj, and the Civil Surgeon, reflecting the hope and positivity that the scheme has brought in the medical realm.

They reiterated that the generic medicines at Jan Aushadhi Kendras have proven to be a boon for the poor and has dramatically made the basic healthcare facilities accessible and affordable for them.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Koderma district has brought big relief for the poor and disadvantaged families. They are getting medicines, even for serious illnesses like cancer, at affordable prices at the Jan Aushadhi Centre.

Many beneficiaries, speaking to IANS, expressed appreciation for the Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

They also expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this public welfare initiative.

So far, 200 Jan Aushadhi Centres have been set up across the state. The one at Koderma Sadar Hospital was built two years ago, and today, the number of patients visiting the centre is steadily increasing.

In addition to the foot march, awareness programmes were organised, reiterating the commitment to connect people with this ambitious project.

The PMBJP yojana, since its inception, has brought medical and financial relief to lakhs of individuals and families suffering from serious illnesses, while also bringing smiles on the faces of millions.

Notably, more than 250 free health check-up camps have been organised across the country in the run-up to Jan Aushadhi Diwas, to be celebrated on March 7.

--IANS

mr/uk

