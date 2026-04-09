April 09, 2026 6:02 PM हिंदी

Manav Gohil on long working hours in the television industry: It is the demand of the format

Manav Gohil on long working hours in the television industry: It is the demand of the format

Mumbai, April 09 (IANS) Actor Manav Gohil, who has been a part of the television industry for years, shared his views on the excruciatingly long working hours.

Speaking to IANS during an exclusive interaction, the 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' actor said that the format of television is such that one needs to produce a large volume of content within a short span of time.

Manav was asked, "There has been a lot of discussion about long working hours in television. What is your take on that?"

Responding to this, he said that the format of television demands a high volume of content within a limited time.

"It is similar to playing cricket under the sun—you cannot avoid it if you want to play the game. If the lead actor does not give enough time, shooting becomes difficult. So, long hours are part of the process", he went on to explain.

He added that despite the requirement of the format, there can be significant improvement in the facilities given to the actors and technicians.

"However, I do feel that facilities for actors and technicians can be improved. That said, reducing working hours significantly is not easy given the nature of television production."

Work-wise, Manav was recently seen as Sushant Bansal, the Deputy Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar".

During his conversation with IANS, Manav shared his reaction to the memes and social media trends surrounding the blockbuster.

He pointed out that "Dhurandhar" represents a more evolved form of cinema. Manav shared that today's audience values meaningful cinema, which is not made to simply make profits.

"I think times are changing. Dhurandhar represents a more global and evolved form of cinema. Audiences today are more aware, and they do not appreciate films made purely for profit," said Manav.

He went on to add, "It is important to create meaningful and honest cinema that truly entertains. There are no shortcuts or gimmicks anymore. I believe this could be the beginning of a new era in filmmaking, and I sincerely hope it continues".

--IANS

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