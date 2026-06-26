Manasi Parekh’s next Gujarati production ‘Mitrata’ to release on September 25

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) National Award-winning actress Manasi Parekh has announced her next Gujarati film “Mitrata,” which revolves around friendship, is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 25 this year.

Manasi shared the poster of the film, which is produced by the actress and her husband Parthiv Gohil under their banner Soul Sutra Studios. The first look featured three friends shaking hands by the beach.

It also mentioned: “Friendship ni lovestory.”

Directed by Oneel Karnik, the film stars Deep Vaidya, Viraj Ghelani and Vishal Parekh.

In the caption section of Instagram, Manasi mentioned that ‘Mitrata’ is the next film after their previous productions such as Golkeri, Kutch express, Jhamkudi, Shubhchintak and Laalo.

“After Golkeri, Kutch Express, Jhamkudi, Shubhchintak and Laalo comes @soulsutrastudios’s next film!!” she wrote in the caption.

The caption in Gujarati read: “Some friendships are meant only for group photos… And some friendships are so special that they deserve a movie to be made about them.”

“#Mitrata - Friendship Ni Love Story In cinemas 25th September,” the post concluded.

Talking about Manasi, she made her acting debut in the serial Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi in 2004, but gained popularity through India Calling in 2005. She went on to appear in the show Gulaal.

Manasi was also seen in shows like Remote Control and Laughter Ke Phatke. In April 2012, she appeared in the Tamil romance film Leelai alongside actor Shiv Panditt.

The actress made her Hindi debut with Yeh Kaisi Life, which premiered at the IFFI Festival in Goa.

In 2019, she made her debut as a producer with the Gujarati web series Do Not Disturb.

A year later, she made her debut in Gujarati cinema with Golkeri. At the 70th National Film Awards, she won the National Film Award for Best Actress in 2024 for her portrayal of Monghi in the film Kutch Express, becoming the first Gujarati actress to receive this honor. Her next horror comedy film Jhamkudi, was a commercial success.

--IANS

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