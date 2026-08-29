Manasi Parekh completes Kailash Yatra: One of the best days of my life

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Actress-filmmaker Manasi Parekh has shared a glimpse of her spiritual and physically challenging Kailash Yatra, describing the journey as one of the most special experiences of her life.

Manasi on Saturday took to Instagram, where she shared a glimpse of her trek. She recalled walking nearly 20 km at high altitude, braving the rain and eventually riding a horse for the final stretch.

The actress said in the video: “In the last stage of my Kailash Yatra, at 75,000 feet, after walking 20 km, riding a horse—wait, is that Kailash? But let’s get back to the beginning. In this cold, without an alarm, I woke up at 5 a.m. because I was so excited. And listen up, guys, it’s very important to put castor oil in your nose at high altitude; otherwise, you get nosebleeds.”

She added: “Here is me, trying to be a city girl with my skincare routine. But the only thing that matters in the mountains is lots and lots of sunblock. Anyway, here is me, getting ready like a warrior for my Kailash Yatra.”

Manasi shared that she has to walk this “much and carry my backpack, so my breakfast should be carb-heavy. So, after breakfast, we are on our way to the bus. Oh, so excited! And suddenly, we see that the weather is very bad. It looks like it’s going to rain. Oh, wow, look at that view! You see such views everywhere.”

The actress said that there were thousands of people wo came for the journey.

“We start from Yamdwar. Symbolically, it means that you forget your old self, all your complaints and problems, forgetting everything. You are walking towards your new, spiritual, higher self. So, let’s begin the walk. What a walk, what a walk! It’s fun. It’s raining, that’s why I’m wearing a poncho. And after a while, I’m realizing that walking so fast at high altitude—oh my God, I underestimated it. It’s not easy. So, I’m walking slowly, slowly, slowly.”

The actress revealed that this year is the Tibetan Year of the Horse, which meant that doing Kailash Yatra this year is equivalent to doing it 13 times.

“The Year of the Horse is all about surrender, transformation and dissolution. And I think this Yatra is definitely that and much more for me. As you can see, our altitude is increasing. Along with that, scenic views are also increasing,” she said.

Manasi also carried quick snack such as dried fruits packed by her mommy.

“And I’m so, so happy to see her like this. And suddenly, we spot the east end of Kailash. A breathtaking sight. Absolutely stunning. After seeing the east end, I felt at peace. Everything felt worth it. That’s why I decided to jump on a horse and finish the last 1 km with my Sherpa. Mount Kailash is an experience. It’s an emotion. One of the best days of my life.”

She captioned: “Walking to Kailash in the “Year of the Horse” according Tibetan culture is equal to doing it 13 times! What a special year and a special journey that will be etched in my heart forever.”

--IANS

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