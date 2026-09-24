Manasa Varanasi to play female lead opposite Sharwanand in 'George Krish'

Hyderabad, Sep 24 (IANS) The makers of director Sreenu Vaitla's upcoming Telugu film, 'George Krish', featuring actor Sharwanand in the lead, have now announced that actress Manasa Varanasi will play the female lead in the film.

For the unaware, Manasa Varanasi's most recent film 'Couple Friendly' had gone on to emerge a huge hit and the actress had come in for praise for her work in the film.

Sources say that Manasa’s role in 'George Krish' will have great significance.

The film has generated excitement among fans ever since it was first announced as Sharwanand, who is riding high on the successes of his recent films -- 'Nari Nari Naduma Murari' and 'Biker' -- is teaming up with director Sreenu Vaitla for the first time.

Presented by ATV, the film is being produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments banner, with Ajay Sunkara opting in as co-producer.

It may be recalled that the makers had unveiled the title and release date through a colourful and eye-catching poster in August this year. The Sankranti sentiment is particularly special for Sharwanand as films of the actor that have released for the festival have gone on to emerge as huge successes.

Films such as 'Shatamanam Bhavati', 'Express Raja' and 'Nari Nari Naduma Murari' all released for Sankranti and emerged winners. Now, 'George Krish' too is to be relea

'George Krish' was launched in a grand fashion with a traditional pooja ceremony. For the muhurtham shot, producer Suresh Babu switched on the camera, with MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav sounding the clapboard. Sreenu Vaitla himself directed the first shot.

The film boasts a strong technical crew. KV Guhan will be the cinematographer for this film, which will have Anup Rubens scoring its music. Avinash Kolla is to serve as the production designer and Amar Reddy Kudumula will be taking care of editing. Nandu Savirigana and Gopi Mohan have written this script and Kishore Garikipati will serve as its executive producer.

For the first time ever, the worldwide theatrical distributors list of a film were announced on the day of its launch. Asian Suresh Entertainments is to distribute the film in Nizam, Vaasudeva Movie Creations in Vizag, Vintage Creations in East, Adithya Films in West, Vyom Cinemas in Krishna, RK Entertainments in Guntur and Abhi Cinemas in Nellore. Overseas distribution is to be handled by VYOM Cinemas and Cinema Paradiso.

--IANS

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