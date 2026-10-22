Man climbs water tank with child in Jharkhand, brought down after 4 hours of persuasion

Giridih (Jharkhand), Oct 22 (IANS) A dramatic incident unfolded in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Thursday after a man climbed a nearly 150-foot-high water tank with his four-year-old child amid a family land dispute, triggering panic in the area.

After nearly three hours of persuasion by the police and administration, the man and the child were brought down safely.

The incident took place in Ajidih under the Muffasil police station area in Giridih. The man has been identified as Mahadev Tiwari.

According to local residents, at around 10 a.m. on Thursday, people spotted Tiwari with his child at the top of the water tank. Concerned about the safety of the young child at such a height, people started gathering at the spot.

Initially, the locals tried persuading the man to come down, but he refused. After receiving information about the incident, Muffasil police reached the spot.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, Sub-Inspector Shailendra Kumar climbed the tank himself and attempted to convince the man to come down. Despite prolonged discussions, the man refused.

Amid rising concerns over the safety of the child, Circle Officer Jitendra Prasad arrived at the scene.

He spoke to the man over the phone and tried to persuade him to come down safely. The administration assured him that he should first come down with the child, after which discussions would be held to resolve his family dispute.

After nearly three hours of efforts, the man and the child were safely brought down, bringing relief to those gathered at the spot.

Later, discussions were held under a tree near the water tank in the presence of the man’s relatives and local residents in an effort to resolve the land dispute.

According to preliminary information, the man took the step following a family land dispute and an argument with his wife on Thursday morning. Local residents also claimed that he was under the influence of alcohol, although this has not been officially confirmed.

In a similar incident reported from Giridih district in May, a youth climbed a nearly 200-foot-high mobile tower, demanding that his family arrange his marriage with his girlfriend, triggering panic and drawing huge crowds to the spot.

--IANS

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