Man thrashed during Oppn protest; BJP says ‘anarchist’ Congress workers

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Amid the intensifying protests by the Opposition parties, running into the third consecutive day, a man was dragged and thrashed by the crowd (Congress supporters) in the national capital, protesting against alleged discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission.

The man apparently came under attack from the crowd at the Opposition protest, as he chanted pro-Modi slogans. He was dragged, slapped and beaten by the mob, even as some within the crowd tried to separate him.

The video of the alleged thrashing has gone viral on social media, with many X handles commenting on it.

In the video, the man could be seen being pushed around and repeatedly hit for chanting pro-Modi slogans.

The location of the incident is yet to be ascertained. But the visuals suggest the place may be in Central Delhi, where senior Congress leaders were expected to meet at lunch to chalk out the party's future course of action on protests against the CEC.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari shared the video and called out the “anarchist mindset” of the Congress party and its workers.

“Shame on Congress workers! When a citizen of India raised slogans in favour of PM Modi, Congress workers encircle him and beat him up!” he said.

“Anarchist Congress is now attacking - We The Peope of India,” he further claimed.

"The fight is between People of India who want to save Democracy & Anarchist Congress!" he further said.

Notably, the Congress party and other Opposition parties have been up in arms protesting against the alleged discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, conducted by the Election Commission (EC), and have been gunning for the CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress claims that the EC, acting at the behest of the ruling party, has vitiated the election process by manipulating electoral rolls and deleting voters. The BJP has, however, maintained that it is a “routine exercise” undertaken in every decade since Independence.

The Opposition's attack on the CEC Gyanesh Kumar erupted over a report by a leading daily, which reported that the two Election Commissioners recorded objections on at least 14 occasions and claimed that the additional declaration in Form 6 for new voters was added without due approvals.

--IANS

mr/dpb