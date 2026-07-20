Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor in Dum Dum

Kolkata, July 20 (IANS) A 40-year-old man was arrested in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl after luring her with a mobile phone, police said on Monday.

The husband of a former Trinamool Congress councillor has also come under the scanner after allegations surfaced that he tried to shield the accused.

The incident has triggered a huge uproar in Ward No 2 of Dum Dum Municipality in North 24 Parganas district. The victim's mother and local residents are demanding the strictest punishment for the accused.

According to police, the accused, identified as Billal Ghazi, a resident of the locality living in rented accommodation, allegedly took the minor girl to a toilet on Sunday evening and sexually assaulted her while keeping her distracted with a mobile phone.

At that time, the child's mother was busy cooking. So the incident escaped her notice. A woman from the neighbouring house informed her about the incident. As soon as the news was received, the victim's mother reached the spot. She saw that her daughter was being sexually harassed. She informed former Trinamool councillor Baby Mandal. Allegedly, Baby's husband, Jalil Mandal, did not stand by the family. He threatened her to leave the house. He also allegedly told her not to tell anyone about the incident.

Later, the news reached the local party office. With their help, the child's family members filed a complaint with Dum Dum Police Station. Accordingly, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused person.

A case has been registered under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused. He will be produced in a court where the police will seek his custody for interrogation.

The locals meanwhile demanded the strictest punishment for the culprit. They have also demanded action against the husband of the former Trinamool councillor. However, the police are yet to take any action against him as an investigation into the matter is underway.

--IANS

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