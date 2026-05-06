'Mamata-led TMC government worse than CPM', says BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Nandigram, May 6 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, who emerged victorious from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur Assembly constituencies, on Wednesday remarked that outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was "even worse" than its predeccesor CPM.

Adhikari, who defeated Banerjee in the Bhabanipur constituency, was in Nandigram to thank the voters.

"I had come here to express gratitude to the people. They have elected me as MP twice and three times as an MLA," he told IANS.

The BJP secured 207 seats in the West Bengal Assembly polls, with the Trinamool being reduced to just 80 seats.

Adhikari later told reporters: "I have to fulfill the expectations of the people with development and progress. I had come to offer my respects here. Last time, people of Nandigram had helped me to beat the Chief Minister."

"The bond with the people here will continue for a lifetime," he added.

He further said: "It was necessary to remove the CPM (in 2011), but we never thought that an even worse dynasty government of Mamata Banerjee would come in place of it. That’s why this time a real change has come, a nationalist double-engine government has taken power and will drive development, progress, and growth."

Moreover, he added: "Those who are dacoits and goons will be punished under sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), according to the law. No body will pick law in their hands."

Adhikari said that he has appealed to pause the victory procession for the next two days.

He alleged: "More than 500 FIRs were lodged against our party workers who had worked hard day in and out. 400 BJP workers were put in jail. Such atrocities have been committed against them. I have told them to maintain peace. Whatever action needs to be taken, the new BJP government will take within the legal framework."

"Thanksgiving ceremony will be organised with police permission after the BJP government is formed," Adhikari said.

He expressed hope that the people of Bengal will experience change within a month of the new BJP government's collective efforts.

The BJP leader said that post the party's landslide win in the state, its goal will be to fulfill each of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees and the election manifesto that was released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said: "We will secure the border (with Bangladesh) and will ensure safety for women. Women will be able to step out of their houses whenever they want."

--IANS

cg/mr