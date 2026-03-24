March 24, 2026 10:53 PM हिंदी

Mallika Sherawat reunites with Mahesh Bhatt: Some mentors transform you

Mallika Sherawat reunites with Mahesh Bhatt: Some mentors transform you

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actress Mallika Sherawat could not contain her excitement as she got a chance to reunite with her beloved filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Mallika shared a photo with Mahesh Bhatt, in which she was seen placing her head on his shoulder, while the filmmaker looked straight into the camera with a smile on his face.

"Some mentors don’t just guide, they transform you. Grateful for @maheshfilm (sic)," she wrote on the photo-sharing app.

It must be noted that Mahesh Bhatt's "Murder" turned out to be a significant milestone in Mallika's cinematic journey.

Made under the direction of Anurag Basu, the project also featured Emraan Hashmi as the lead.

The second instalment in the series, "Murder 2" reached the audience in 2011, followed by "Murder 3" in 2013.

Back in September last year, commemorating Mahesh Bhatt’s 77th birthday, Mallika claimed that the filmmaker saw the fire in her even before she did.

Sharing a still with Mahesh Bhatt on her official Instagram handle, Mallika penned a heartfelt note saying, “Forever grateful to my mentor Mahesh Bhatt, the one who saw my fire even before I did, who taught me that truth and courage are worth more than perfection".

Mallika stepped into acting in 2002 with the film “Jeena Sirf Merre Liye”.

However, she rose to fame after her bold performance in "Murder" in 2004.

After this, she turned towards the West and appeared in the movies “Hisss” and “Politics of Love”.

Some of her other movies include “Khwahish”, “Bachke Rehna Re Baba”, “Pyaar Ke Side Effects”, “Aap Ka Suroor - The Real Love Story”, “Welcome", and “Kis Kis Ki Kismat”, to name just a few.

Mallika last graced the screen in “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in the lead.

--IANS

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