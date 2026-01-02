January 02, 2026 7:43 PM हिंदी

Malayalam cinema is on a different level altogether, says cricketer Dinesh Karthik

Malayalam cinema is on a different level altogether, says cricketer Dinesh Karthik (Photo Credit: Dinesh Karthik/X)

Chennai, Jan 2 (IANS) Showering praise on two Malayalam films that he had watched recently, cricketer Dinesh Karthik, who is known to express his appreciation for good movies on social media, has now gone on to observe that Malayalam cinema was on a different level altogether.

Taking to his X timeline, Dinesh Karthik praised Malayalam actor Basil Joseph for his fine performance in 'Ponman' and Dinjith Ayyathan's 'Eko'.

The wicket-keeper, batsman wrote, "Two high quality movies I’ve watched this last week -- 'PONMAN' and 'EKO'. Unreal acting from @basiljoseph25 in 'Ponman'. You literally live the movie through him and as always solid from the supporting cast as well."

He went on to praise Dinjith Ayyathan's 'Eko' next. He said, "'EKO' blew my mind in terms of cinematography,locations and such an unique story so beautifully woven together by Dinjith. Malayalam cinema is on a different level altogether. More power to all, make more such movies and keep putting the smile on the world that watches movies."

For the unaware, director Jothish Shankar's 'Ponman', featuring actors Basil Joseph, Sajin Gopu and Lijomol Jose in the lead, was a critically acclaimed superhit film that came in for much appreciation from all sections of society.

The film had a fantastic 50-day run in theatres, with Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap going on to praise actor Basil Joseph's performance in the film. Anurag was quoted as having said, "So original and so much fun. Basil Joseph has to be one of the coolest everyman actor we have today. Loved it."

'Eko', which features Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth, Narain, Binu Pappu and Biana Momin, was again a critically acclaimed thriller that was directed by Dinjith Ayyathan. The film's story, screenplay and dialogues were all by Bahul Ramesh, who also doubled as the film's cinematographer. The film had music by Mujeeb Majeed and editing by Sooraj E S.

--IANS

mkr/

