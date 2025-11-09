Malaika Arora says 'Happy birthday my baby boy' as son Arhaan Khan turns a year older

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora wished her 'baby boy' Arhaan Khan as he turned a year older on Sunday.

Malaika took to her official Instagram account and posted a photo of Arhaan chilling on the deck of a boat.

The birthday boy shelled out breezy vibes as he posed in shots and a tank t-shirt.

Wishing her son on his special day, Malaika wrote, "Happy birthday my baby boy @iamarhaankhan (red heart emoji) #ak23. (sic)"

Actress and singer Sophie Choudry also wished Arhaan in the comment section, saying, "Happy happy bday Arhaan!! All the love, luck and happiness to you always (cake, kiss and pink heart emoji) @iamarhaankhan (sic)."

Aunt Amrita Arora also dropped a few red heart emojis.

Several netizens also wished Arhaan on his birthday using the comment section.

For the unaware, Arhaan is Malaika's son from her marriage to actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. The couple later decided to go their separate ways.

Talking about Malaika's work commitments, she recently appeared in the music video of Yo Yo Honey Singh’s "Chillgum" track.

Talking about her experience, Malaika called working on the peppy number 'an absolute blast'

Shedding light on the track, Malaika said, "Working on Chillgum was an absolute blast - it’s bold, full of attitude, and pure fun. Yo Yo Honey Singh’s energy is so infectious that you can’t help but match his vibe when you’re on set."

She further called "Chillgum" a perfect blend of glamour, groove, and madness.

"This song has that perfect mix of glamour, groove, and madness - the kind that instantly lifts your mood. It let me explore a more playful, carefree side on screen, and I think audiences are going to feel that energy too," Malaika added.

Composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, "Chillgum" enjoys lyrics by Hommie Dilliwala, Nanku, and Arjun Ajnabee.

With the music video directed by Mihir Gulati, "Chillgum" is presently streaming on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

--IANS

pm/