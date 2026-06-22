June 22, 2026 4:25 PM हिंदी

Malaika Arora reveals her secret to a summer-ready look

Malaika Arora reveals her secret to a summer-ready look

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Malaika Arora, on Monday, took to social media to share glamorous shots, offering a glimpse of her summer-ready look.

Taking to Instagram, the fitness enthusiast posted a series of candid shots and wrote, “Summer ready.” In the images, Malaika Arora can be seen striking different poses for the camera and flaunting her long, wavy hair. The “Chaiyya Chaiyya” star is seen dressed in a short grey top and trousers, paired with a jacket. She is also seen taking selfies in the makeup room.

Malaika Arora is known for her striking presence on social media. On International Yoga Day, she shared a heartfelt reflection on her journey with yoga. To mark the event, she described how yoga has evolved from a simple practice into a deep-rooted passion and, ultimately, a way of life. She emphasized how it has helped her reconnect with herself, maintain balance, and embrace a more mindful approach to overall well-being.

Taking to Instagram, Arora shared a series of photos in which she performed various yoga asanas.

The dancer wrote, “Yoga has been a part of my life for years, not just as a workout but as a way to reconnect, reset, and find balance. What started as a practice became a passion and eventually a way of life. A journey of breath, balance, and showing up. Grateful for everything yoga continues to teach me every single day. Happy Yoga Day, keep breathing, keep growing.”

Work-wise, the 52-year-old actress has featured in films like “Kaante” and “EMI.” She has also appeared in several hit music videos, including “Chaiyya Chaiyya,” “Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha,” “Maahi Ve,” “Kaal Dhamaal,” and “Munni Badnaam Hui.”

Malaika Arora was last seen performing the item number “Poison Baby” in the 2025 film “Thamma.”

--IANS

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