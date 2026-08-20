Makers of upcoming film starring Aditya Roy Kapur, deny casting Bhagyashree Borse in the film

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming yet-to-be-titled film starring Aditya Roy Kapur and directed by Milap Zaveri, have clarified that actress Bhagyashree Borse is not associated with the film.

Media reports claimed that the actress had been finalised as the female lead opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. However, the makers have now categorically dismissed the reports, putting an end to the ongoing casting buzz.

A T-Series spokesperson said, “The reports of Bhagyashree Borse being a part of T-Series and Milap Zaveri’s upcoming project with Aditya Roy Kapur are untrue. The production house will officially announce the actress soon”.

While details about the film are being closely guarded, the speculation around its female lead had added to the anticipation surrounding the project. The search for the film’s leading lady remains under wraps. T-Series is expected to make an official announcement soon, and the actress’ identity will be revealed by the production house at the appropriate time.

Milap Zaveri has previously described the project as an intense, violent and musical love story exploring passion, rage and heartbreak. With the actress’ involvement ruled out for now, curiosity remains high over who will eventually be paired opposite Aditya.

Meanwhile, Milap Zaveri’s last released directorial was ‘Mastiii 4’ which was released on November 21, 2025. The film featured Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani in the lead roles, along with Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor. Despite returning with a familiar franchise and an established ensemble cast, Mastiii 4 struggled to sustain momentum at the box-office and received a mixed response.

--IANS

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