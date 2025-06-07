Makers of Ananthika Sanilkumar’s '8 Vasantalu' drop breezy second teaser of film

Chennai, June 7 (IANS) The makers of director Phanindra Narsetti's romantic entertainer, '8 Vasantalu', featuring Ananthika Sanilkumar in the lead, on Saturday unveiled a second teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Backed by leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, the film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.

The teaser opens with a visually poetic scene. Ananthika drenched in rain, quietly observes Sanjay, a new Telugu writer who has arrived in Ooty. A voiceover beautifully captures his duality: “When he writes with love, his words bloom like roses kissed by rain. But when he writes with rage, they strike like grenades with pins unchained.”

As the teaser unfolds, the bond between the two characters deepens. A standout dialogue follows. “Girls prefer someone who gently wipes their tears and shows kindness, rather than someone who holds a sword and shows only anger,” says a woman's voice.

The teaser concludes with a poignant line by the male lead, “Love is not a destination to reach, but a journey we are meant to take.” The line seems to perfectly encapsulate the film’s emotional core.

Apart from Ananthika Sanilkumar, the film will also feature Hanu Reddy, Ravitheja Duggirala, Sanjana, Kanna, Swaraj Rebbapragada and Sameera Kishore among others.

Visually, every frame of the teaser is like a painting, imbued with subtle emotion, striking compositions, and heartfelt storytelling. Phanindra Narsetti’s hard-hitting dialogues are brought to life with captivating cinematography by Vishwanath Reddy and a soul-stirring score by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The production values of Mythri Movie Makers are first class.

Production design for the film is by Aravind Mule and editing is by Shashank Mali. Babasai Kumar Mamidipalli is the executive producer of the film, which is all set to release in theatres on June 20.

--IANS

mkr/