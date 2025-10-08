October 08, 2025 10:55 PM हिंदी

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin share fun pictures from their Abu Dhabi trip

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Television actor Aly Goni recently shared a glimpse of his fun-filled trip to Abu Dhabi, along with his partner and actress Jasmin Bhasin.

He shared a few pictures from their fun outing on his social media account and captioned it, “Already missing all the fun we had in Abu Dhabi!” In one picture, he is seen posing with characters from Scooby-Doo against the backdrop of the iconic machine van.

Another image shows him strolling through a lobby, a warmly lit hall, while in another, he is accompanied by Jasmin Bhasin at what appeared to be a sports event. Further photos highlight Aly Goni relaxing at a wide-screen laser show and posing with a group outside 'TeamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi.'

The post concluded with Aly seated near the Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi LB, smiling and gesturing towards the camera.

Jasmin too shared a series of pictures on her social media. She captioned it as "Two nights of high-flying dunks, crisp passes, and Abu Dhabi’s electric atmosphere."

Aly rose to fame for his role as Romi Bhalla in the television show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”. The show starred Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel in lead.

He was seen participating in Bigg Boss Season 14, where he received praise for his stint on the reality show. It was during Bigg Boss 14 that Aly and Jasmin Bhasin, who were close friends for many years, realised their love for each other and expressed it to one another. Jasmin was also a participant on the show. Since then, the two have remained inseparable.

Aly and Jasmine have been living together in a live-in setup. They have also spoken about wanting to explore their relationship further before taking the crucial decision of marriage.

-IANS

rd/

