October 09, 2025 12:52 AM हिंदी

Archery Premier League: ‘Seven-star’ Rajputana Royals through to semis

‘Seven-star’ Rajputana Royals through to semifinals of the Archery Premier League at the Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: APL

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) After a washout on Tuesday, the Archery Premier League (APL) saw the teams playing two matches each in two sessions on Wednesday at the Yamuna Sports Complex here in the national capital. At the end of the day, the unbeaten Rajputana Royals had taken their winning streak to seven, while the Kakatiya Knights succumbed to their sixth defeat.

In the afternoon session, the Chero Archers began the day by beating the Mighty Marathas 5-1. In the second match, the Royals locked horns with the Chola Chiefs as Ojas Deotale returned for the Royals, who took home full points once again with a 6-2 win in four sets.

The afternoon session ended with the Knights going down to the Prithviraaj Yodhas 1-5.

Later in the evening, all six teams returned for the double header as rain stayed away from the capital and the temperatures remained perfect throughout the day.

The crowd witnessed the Royals staying on top and confirming their semifinal spot with a seventh consecutive win, beating the Knights, who lost 1-5 for their sixth defeat in seven matches. It virtually eliminated them from the race to finish in the top four.

It followed the game between Chola Chiefs and Chero Archers, which saw the Chiefs’ big guns Brady Ellison and Deepika Kumari rising to the occasion at the very end for a 6-2 victory.

The day ended with a classic as the Mighty Marathas got the better of Prithviraj Yodhas in a tight 5-3 win that witnessed the teams heading into the decisive fourth set tied at 3-3.

Leading the table with an all-win record in seven matches are the Royals with 14 points and a massive set win/loss difference of 29. The Marathas’ win over the Yodhas was their fifth in seven matches, giving them 10 points and a foot in the semis.

The Chiefs and the Yodhas have six points each from three wins apiece, but the Chiefs are ahead in third place with a set win/loss difference of -2 compared to -10 for the Yodhas. The Chero Archers are positioned at No. 5 with two wins.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

London descends on DDLJ birthplace ahead of film’s 30th anniversary

London descends on DDLJ birthplace ahead of film’s 30th anniversary

Team India bonds over dinner at Gambhir’s home ahead of Delhi Test

Team India bonds over dinner at Gambhir’s home ahead of Delhi Test

Aditya Shinde’s 14 points help Puneri Paltan secure a win over U Mumba in Season 12 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in Chennai on Wednesday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Shinde’s 14 points help Puneri Paltan secure a win over U Mumba

‘Seven-star’ Rajputana Royals through to semifinals of the Archery Premier League at the Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: APL

Archery Premier League: ‘Seven-star’ Rajputana Royals through to semis

West Indies players need self-belief to make a comeback in the 2nd Test against India: Richardson

West Indies players need self-belief to make a comeback in the 2nd Test against India: Richardson

India, UK hold meet to fast-track CETA implementation, double trade by 2030

India, UK hold meet to fast-track CETA implementation, double trade by 2030

Attack on CJI: Karnataka Police file FIR against accused lawyer

Attack on CJI: Karnataka Police file FIR against accused lawyer

One of the best innings I have seen Beth Mooney play, says Australia skipper Alyssa Healy in Women's World Cup 2025 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women's World Cup: One of the best innings I have seen Mooney play, says Australia skipper Healy

Beth Mooney’s ton, fine all-round bowling help Australia win 17th match against Pakistan in Women's World Cup in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women's World Cup: Mooney’s ton, fine bowling help Australia win 17th match against Pakistan

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin share fun pictures from their Abu Dhabi trip

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin share fun pictures from their Abu Dhabi trip