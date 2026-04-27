Major security sabotage at Chinnaswamy during RCB-GT match; 2 held for sabotaging 240 CCTV cameras

Bengaluru, April 27 (IANS) In a major security lapse reported during the IPL scheduled match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, around 240 CCTV feeds were allegedly disabled during the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

The Cubbon Park police have filed an FIR in this regard and launched a hunt for two accused persons. The police have taken the case seriously, as the sabotage was intended to cause dysfunction of cameras operating in all entrances, the perimeter camera, the corporate stand and all concourses.

According to preliminary investigation findings, two individuals were identified as 37-year-old Manjunatha. E, a resident of Hiriyur in the Chitradurga district, and 19-year-old Abdul Kalam, a resident of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, the employees of subcontractor IVS Digital Solutions, are suspected to have tampered with the surveillance system.

The duo allegedly gained entry into the stadium using a deactivated access card and proceeded to the CCTV server room, where they cut connections to the Network Video Recorder (NVR) and fibre cables.

The disruption resulted in a temporary loss of surveillance coverage across several critical areas of the stadium, including entry gates, concourses, and the D Corporate Stand.

Authorities said that alternative security arrangements were swiftly put in place to ensure the safety of spectators and players. Despite the breach, the match concluded without any untoward incidents.

The Cubbon Park police have taken up further investigation is underway to determine the motive and assess lapses in access control and security protocols.

The case has been registered under BNS Sections 324 (4). The complaint in this regard has been lodged by Aditya Bhat, an employee with Staqu Technologies, Gurgaon in Haryana.

According to the FIR, the accused persons have entered the stadium in the morning without pass by using deactivated card. The accused persons have intentionally damaged the NVR and fibre cables. The CCTV footage has shown the accused moving into the CCTV camera section and later moving towards the connection box near the parking area.

The accused later got shifted from the server room to the junction box and cut the optical fibre cables. As the incident had taken place on the day of the match, the complainant was not able to provide necessary evidence to the police.

Further investigation is underway.

--IANS

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