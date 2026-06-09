Major Bhargav Kalita gets Shaurya Chakra for gallantry in counter-terrorism operations

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Major Bhargav Kalita of the Kumaon Regiment (50th Battalion), the Rashtriya Rifles, has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra, one of India’s highest peacetime gallantry awards, in recognition of his exceptional courage, exemplary leadership, and outstanding operational achievements in counter-terrorism operations.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Gallantry Awards at the Defence Investiture Ceremony-2026 (Phase-I) held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that since October 2022, Major Kalita has actively participated in multiple successful operations in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the neutralisation of three dreaded terrorists and the apprehension of four hardcore overground workers.

A resident of Assam, Major Kalita’s unwavering commitment to duty and operational excellence has significantly contributed to maintaining peace and security in the region, the spokesman said.

On December 2, 2024, acting on short-notice intelligence inputs, Major Kalita meticulously planned, led, and executed a surgical ambush operation against a hardcore terrorist. Displaying exceptional fieldcraft and tactical acumen, he positioned his team to achieve complete surprise and waited patiently for the terrorist to enter the designated killing ground.

Lt Col Rawat said that when challenged at close range, the terrorist opened indiscriminate fire and attempted to escape. Undeterred, Major Kalita brought down precise fire and skilfully manoeuvred his team to block all escape routes. He directed the ambush party to maintain continuous surveillance and suppressive fire, ensuring the terrorist remained pinned down.

He added that, demonstrating extraordinary bravery and complete disregard for his personal safety, Major Kalita crawled towards the concealed terrorist under grave danger. Displaying nerves of steel and indomitable courage, he charged the terrorist and neutralised him in an intense close-combat engagement.

The eliminated terrorist was later identified as an A++ category terrorist responsible for the killing of seven innocent civilians and several deadly attacks on security forces.

“For his dauntless courage, audacious planning, exemplary leadership, and fearless execution of a critical mission in the highest traditions of the Indian Army, Major Bhargav Kalita has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra,” Lt Col Rawat stated.

--IANS

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