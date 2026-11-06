November 06, 2026 11:17 PM हिंदी

Maiden BIMSTEC maritime exercise culminates in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Maiden BIMSTEC maritime exercise culminates in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The maiden Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Maritime Security Exercise culminated at Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands following harbour and sea-phase operations, with naval ships from India, Myanmar and Sri Lanka taking part, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

"The maiden BIMSTEC Maritime Security Exercise culminated successfully at Sri Vijaya Puram on November 3, following a series of engagements and coordinated maritime activities conducted from October 30 to November 3 under the aegis of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), India's only Operational Quad Service Command, led by Vice-Admiral Vineet McCarty, Commander-in-Chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command," the Ministry said in a statement.

"The maiden BIMSTEC Maritime Security Exercise culminated at Sri Vijaya Puram following harbour and sea-phase operations and diplomatic engagements. The exercise underscored the shared commitment of all stakeholders to maritime security and stability across the Bay of Bengal," the Ministry said on social media platform X.

The exercise saw the participation of Indian Naval Ships INS Taragiri, INS Karmuk and INS Saryu, Myanmar Navy Ship UMS King Aung Zeya and Sri Lanka Navy Ship SLNS Gajabahu.

"The exercise brought together senior dignitaries and distinguished representatives, including Indra Mani Pandey, BIMSTEC Secretary General; Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (Retd), National Maritime Security Coordinator; Rear Admiral Kyaw Kyaw Htoo, Commander of Myanmar Navy's Central Naval Command; Air Vice Marshal MDR Prasad (Retd.), Director (Monitoring and Evaluation) of Sri Lanka's Ministry of Ports and Civil Aviation; and Captain Mohammad Monzurul Islam, Commanding Officer of Bangladesh's BNS Prottoy," the statement said.

The exercise is among the key initiatives announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand last year.

"The harbour phase at Sri Vijaya Puram featured high-level engagements, professional interactions and cultural exchanges, providing opportunities for participating delegations to deepen institutional ties and strengthen bonds of friendship. The subsequent sea phase, conducted off Sri Vijaya Puram from November 2 to 3, involved coordinated maritime deployments and collaborative operational activities, underscoring the collective commitment of BIMSTEC member states towards a secure and stable maritime environment," the Ministry said.

"The successful culmination of the maiden exercise marks an important step towards institutionalising greater maritime engagement among BIMSTEC member states," the statement added.

BIMSTEC is a regional organisation comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

--IANS

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