June 15, 2026 12:12 PM हिंदी

Mahesh Bhatt on Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma’s ‘Naam – To Live is War’: ‘They have the thirst’

Mahesh Bhatt on Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma’s ‘Naam – To Live is War’: ‘They Have the Thirst’

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has shared his thoughts on the upcoming action thriller “Naam – To Live is War,” featuring Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma in lead roles.

Backed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Riddhi Chawda and Utsav Upadhyay, the film’s name draws inspiration from Mahesh Bhatt’s blockbuster ‘Naam’ (1986). The filmmaker has come on board as the presenter of the film. Speaking about Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma coming together for the project, Mahesh Bhatt told IANS, “They are far more cinematically literate than we were. They have the thirst and urgency to create a place for themselves under the sun. If their collective drive can be used and funnelled down then they will have a unique film in their hands.”

Talking about the producers, Riddhi Chawda and Utsav Upadhyay, Mahesh said, “This is a business that demands resilience. This field is about attitude more than aptitude. What will make their narrative different is their courage to be themselves. They should have audacity and follow their heart.”

He also spoke about Sidhaant, saying, "I want him to make the film within the budget because the demand of every producer is that you not only make a good film but also make it within the budget that’s been sanctioned. He must stay fiercely committed to his vision. He can take insights from all of us. But he must understand that in this business there is democracy till a point and then there is dictatorship.”

The upcoming film is based on an original script written by Sidhaanth Sachdev, Suhrita Das, and Shweta Bothra. The project is produced by Utsav Entertainment and Productions, with Alphaneon Studioz attached as the studio partner. While the plot remains under wraps, “Naam – To Live is War” will feature Veer Pahariya in the lead as an angry young man with grey shades, while Varun Sharma is set to portray a fierce antagonist. The project marks Veer and Varun’s first collaboration.

--IANS

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