Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula reflects on the beauty of sibling bond: No one knows you better

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula Ghattamaneni called siblings 'One of life’s most precious gifts' in a heartfelt Raksha Bandhan post.

She shared a sweet photo on social media, facing the camera alongside her brother Mahesh Babu.

Manjula reflected on the unique bond shared by siblings, who are familiar with every phase of each other's life. She added that siblings are one of the few people in our life who know us inside and out and still accept us wholeheartedly.

Her note on IG read, "There’s something so precious about the bond we share with our siblings. They’ve known us from the very beginning… through every phase and every version of us. They’ve seen us at our best and our worst, know us inside out, and still love and accept us just the way we are. (sic)."

"I don’t think anyone can understand you quite like a sibling can. And there’s something especially beautiful about the bond between a brother and sister — so much history, so many memories, and a love that’s simply always there," she went on to add.

Expressing her gratitude for the bond she shares with her brother Mahesh Babu, Manjula concluded the note, saying, "Feeling especially grateful today for my brothers and for this beautiful bond we were born into. One of life’s most precious gifts. Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone!"

Professionally, Mahesh Babu will be seen headlining SS Rajamouli's upcoming globe-trotting adventure drama 'Varanasi' next, which will further see Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in significant roles.

On Mahesh Babu's birthday on August 9, the makers unveiled his first look poster from the much talked about film.

The 'Baahubali' maker also dropped a birthday note, saying that Rudra is someone born to fulfill a special purpose.

"Director @ssrajamouli: “ Rudhra was born to fulfil a purpose much larger than himself. He carries a destiny he did not ask for. He is witty, he is vulnerable, and he is fierce. That is what Mahesh brought to him. Anyone can play fierce. Very few can play fierce and fragile in the same breath," he had written.

--IANS

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